Everyone has that one friend who found a significant other and completely fell off the face of the planet. Sometimes it’s only a temporary disappearing act, but there are those friends who become so wrapped up in their person that they seem to exist in a completely different plane of existence. For those who have mourned losing a friend to (what I affectionately call) the vortex or found themselves stuck there, Hulu’s new series “Dollface” is for you.

After spending five years living in the happy relationship bubble with her boyfriend, Jules is completely unprepared when he up and ends the relationship with her. She’s even less prepared when she tries to reach out to her best friend, only to find that Madison has written her off as a bad friend during her time in the vortex. Now that she’s lost her boyfriend, Jules finds herself trying to win back the girlfriends she neglected ... only she’s not quite sure how to go about it.

As Jules deals with finding a new Jeremy-free apartment and navigates the tides of female friendships (arguments, keeping secrets and the wonders of brunch), she can’t quite escape her own mind. The series often segues off into Jules’ day dreams, often populated by a literal cat lady, as she tries to process everything that’s happening around her.

Kat Denning (Two Broke Girls) stars as Jules, a delightfully awkward protagonist who can’t help but get in her own way even when she tries to please everyone. Brenda Song (Suite Life of Zack and Cody) plays Madison, a type A bestie who isn’t quite willing to trust Jules with everything after she took a five-year hiatus from their friendship. Shay Mitchell’s (Pretty Little Liars) Stella is a free spirit searching for a place to land and Esther Povitsky (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Izzy, Jules’ extremely awkward coworker round out the amusing cast of pals.

In addition to the zany “Ya-Ya Sisterhood” vibe that “Dollface” brings to the table, it also examines the importance of having a reliable set of friends (no matter how kooky) to fall back on. “Dollface” also looks at what it means to be a good friend as well as what it means to be a good feminist.

One season of “Dollface” is available on Hulu. Audiences might also enjoy watching Hulu’s “Shrill,” which follows a plus-size woman accepting that it’s OK for her to take up space in the world.