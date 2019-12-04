Holiday tunes, rock and classic concerts are rolling in Fairfield County

A Darlene Love Christmas will be performed on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $68-$85. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Turkuaz with Great Time, Dec. 5, 8:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

An Evening with Tom Rush accompanied by Matt Nakoa, Dec. 6, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Luann De Lesseps: Christmas with the Countess, Dec. 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75-$175. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Songs of the Season, Dec. 7, 14, 21, 26-28, 2 p.m., Grace Farms, 365 Lukes Wood Rd., New Canaan. Improvisational arrangements of seasonal music performed by local musicians. Info/registration: gracefarms.org/calendar.

Norwalk Community Chorale: Wonder of Winter Christmas Concert, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Doors open at 7. Free. Info: norwalkcommunitychorale.org.

A Christmas Celebration Concert with Doug Hartline & Friends, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church Music Hall, 164 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury. Admission: $10. Info: 203-744-2337, dhartline@comcast.net.

The Subdudes, Dec. 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $60. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Nields, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Voices Café, The Unitarian Church, Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25. Info/Reservations: voicescafe.org.

A Darlene Love Christmas: Love For The Holidays, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $68-$85. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tribute Concert, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Rd., Ridgefield. Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra will perform. Tickets: $15-$60. Info: ridgefieldsymphony.org.

John Hiatt Benefit Concert, Dec. 7, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $125-$500. Info: caramoor.org.

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras: The Christmas Concerto, by Corelli and Haydn’s Symphony No. 94 “The Surprise,” Dec. 8, 1 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Newfangled Four, Dec. 8, 4 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. Tickets: $15-$65. Info: eventbrite.com, 203-255-0454.

Christmas concert, O Come, Emmanuel, Dec. 8, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $10-$20. Info: cameratadamici.org.

Songs & Dances: From Bach to The Beatles, presented by Charles Ives Music Festival, Dec. 8, 4-6 p.m., Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable St., Ridgefield. Free; info@shirshalom.org, 203-438-6589.

Cracker , Dec. 8, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Rockapella Holiday, Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Thank You Scientist with Bent Knee, Tea Club, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sounds of the Season, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. Music on the Hill Jubilate Ringers handbell choir, Festival and Children’s Chorus. Donations welcome; $20 suggested. Info: musiconthehillCT.org.

The Alternate Routes Acoustic, Dec. 13 and 14, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28-$30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

ModernMedieval — A Midwinter Feast, Dec. 14, 2 and 5 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org.

Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.; Dec. 15, 2 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Simone DePaolo: Feeling Good, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. An evening of songs from the heart, with hope, healing, and humor. Reception: 7-8 p.m., part of HeART & Mind exhibition. Tickets: $25. Info: silvermineart.org.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Music of the Grateful Dead for Kids, Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15-$17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Holiday Concert: GCTYO’s Jazz Orchestras join the Rex Cadwallader Big Band of professional jazz musicians, Dec. 15, 3 p.m., Greens Farms Academy, 35 Beachside Dr., Westport. Tickets: $15. Info: gctyo.tix.com.

Sanctuary Series: Pianist Jeffrey Biegel holiday concert, Dec. 15, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, N.Y. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Mike Zito with Anthony Geraci, Dec. 15, 9 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ana Gasteyer: Sugar and Booze, Dec. 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Tom Petty Project, Dec. 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Christmas with the Celts, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Brother Joscephus & The Love Revolution, Dec. 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg with Civilian Ring, Dec. 21, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Solstice, a concert of holiday music anchored by the Bach Christmas Oratorio, Dec. 21, 8 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets: $39-$240. Info: GBS.org.

Matisyahu, Dec. 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Stephen Kellogg with Casey, Dec. 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Machine, Dec. 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Eggy, Dec. 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Popa Chubby, Dec. 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Lez Zeppelin with Clueless, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $48-$108. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.