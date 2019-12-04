Holiday plays, comedians, wonderettes and more head to Fairfield County

A Gift for You and Me will be staged on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., Dec. 14 at 2 and 5 p.m. at Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Lane, Wilton. Tickets are $15-$20. For information, visit wiltonplayshop.org.

Opening

The Marvelous Wonderettes, Dec. 6-28, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $33-$38. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Wreck the Halls, Dec. 6-28, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Free dress rehearsal for senior citizens Dec. 5, 8 p.m. Pay What You Want Night Dec. 12, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: theatreworks.us, 860-350-6863.

This Weekend

Judy Collins, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $58. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Downtown Cabaret Storytime: Rudolph!, Dec. 6, 4:30-5 p.m., Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Rd., Fairfield. Meet actors in costumes performing a song from the holiday favorite and reading the Rudolph story. Info: FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com.

Peter Pan, Dec. 8, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Continuing

The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife: A Comedy by Charles Busch, through Dec. 15; Dec. 5, 8 p.m., Westport Community Theatre, Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. Tickets: $23-$25. Info: westportcommunitytheatre.com.

Advance

Norman Robbins’ Cinderella, Dec. 12 and 13, 8 p.m.; Dec. 14 and 15, 2 p.m., Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, 677 South Ave., New Canaan. Bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots at Dec. 14 performance. Tickets: $15. Info: tpnc.org.

A Gift for You and Me, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.; Dec. 14, 2 and 5 p.m.; Dec. 15, 2 p.m., The Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Tickets: $15-$20. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Andrew Ginsburg, featuring Dan Rice, Vince Phillips and Nicolas Scopoletti, Dec. 13, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Broadway Unplugged series, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring Jagged Little Pill’s Derek Klena and ACT’s Bryan Perri. Perri sits down at the piano with renowned Broadway performers for stories, conversation, and vocals. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Judy Moody & Stink, Jan. 12, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org.