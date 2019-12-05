Holiday markets, concerts, plays and more head to Fairfield County this weekend

Book sale

The Wilton Library Book Sale runs Dec. 5-29 at 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The book sale will be open during the Wilton Holiday Stroll on Dec. 6, along with the library’s Giving Tree and Giving Gelt opportunities. All proceeds benefit the library. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Marvelous Wonderettes

The Marvelous Wonderettes will perform Dec. 6-28 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $33-$38. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Wreck the Halls

Wreck the Halls runs Dec. 6-28 at TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit theatreworks.us.

Art Show

The 47th annual Mark Twain Library Art Show runs Dec. 6-15 at the Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Road, West Redding. For more information, visit marktwainlibrary.org.

Tavern art

Holiday Art Show runs Dec. 6-14 at Keeler Tavern’s Cass Gilbert Carriage Barn, 152 Main Street, Ridgefield. Ten local artists will display their work. For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.

Nichols Garden Club

The Nichols Garden Club Holiday Boutique is on Dec. 6 at noon to 7 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nichols Improvement Association (NIA) Starkweather House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. For more information, email NicholsGarden@gmail.com.

Rudolph!

Downtown Cabaret Storytime’s Rudolph! is on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield. A chance to meet actors in costumes performing a song from the holiday favorite and reading the Rudolph story. For more information, email FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com.

Christmas Tree Festival

The Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival runs Dec. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. (Camp Hip Hop) on Dec. 7 from 7 to 11 p.m. (Casino Under the Stars) and Dec. 8 from 1-3 p.m. (Nutcracker Sweet Tea) at Burr Homestead, 739 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Proceeds benefit Camp HOPE America- Connecticut and The Center for Family Justice. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, visit FairfieldChristmasTreeFestival.org.

Christmas at the Tavern

Holiday Stroll Christmas at the Tavern is on Dec. 6 from 5-9 p.m. at the Keeler Tavern Museum, 152 Main Street, Ridgefield. Includes an “I Spy” game for kids, hot drinks, and s’mores. The Holiday Boutique will be open. The event is free. For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.

Echo in the Canyon

Echo in the Canyon will be screened on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. The screening is free. For more information, visit norwalkartsdistrict.com.

Living Nativity

The Living Nativity is on Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main Street, Ridgefield. For more information, visit jesseleechurch.com.

Tom Rush

An Evening with Tom Rush, accompanied by Matt Nakoa, will be on Dec. 6 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Luann De Lesseps

Luann De Lesseps’ Christmas with the Countess will be on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $75-$175. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Glaser and the Grid

Glaser and the Grid runs Dec. 7 through Jan. 3 at the Greenwich Art Society Gallery, 299 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich. The exhibit features the artwork of Scott Glaser. For more information, visit greenwichartsociety.org.

Color in Motion

The Color in Motion exhibit runs Dec. 7 through Jan. 19 at the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Artwork of Guy Phillips and Matthew Samuels will be displayed. For more information, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Saint Nicholas Fair

The Saint Nicholas Fair is on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. The event is free. For more information, email trinityepiscopal00@att.net.

Rowayton Gardeners’ Market

Rowayton Gardeners’ Annual Christmas Market is on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Center, 33 Highland Avenue, Rowayton. For more information, visit rowaytongardeners.org.

Trumbull plant sale

The Holiday Boutique and Plant Sale is on Dec. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trumbull High School’s Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull. For more information, visit trumbullps.org/ths/ag/.

Scenes from the Nutcracker

Scenes from the Nutcracker performed by the Darien Art Center’s dance companies will be on Dec. 7 and 8 at noon and 3 p.m. at the DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

Holiday Celebration

A Holiday Celebration is on Dec. 7 at 12:15 p.m. at the Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield. It includes the Silly Dilly Sing-A-Long, Santa visit, Grinch story time and live music. On Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m. the Fairfield University’s Women’s and Men’s a capella groups — Sweet Harmony and The Bensonians will perform. For more information, email FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com.

Songs of the Season

Songs of the Season will be performed on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at Grace Farms, 365 Lukes Wood Road, New Canaan. Improvisational arrangements of seasonal music performed by local musicians. For more information, visit gracefarms.org/calendar.

Clara’s Land of Sweets

Clara’s Land of Sweets Tea Party will be staged on Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at TD Bank, 185 Main Street, Westport. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit EnrollDance.com or ctdanceco.org.

Santa in Rowayton

Santa Visits the RAC on Dec. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org.

Wonder of Winter

Norwalk Community Chorale will perform its Wonder of Winter Christmas Concert on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. The concert is free. For more information, visit norwalkcommunitychorale.org.

Gunsmoke

Gunsmoke’s Music for Hope concert will be held on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the The Piedmont Club, 152 Hecker Avenue, Darien. Proceeds will be donated to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. Admission is $15. For more information, visit piedmontclub.org.

Doug Hartline

A Christmas Celebration Concert with Doug Hartline & Friends will be held on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church Music Hall, 164 Deer Hill Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $10. For more information, email dhartline@comcast.net.

The Subdudes

The Subdudes will perform on Dec. 7 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $60. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Nields

The Nields will perform on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Voices Café, The Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.

Darlene Love

A Darlene Love Christmas: Love for the Holidays will be performed on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $68-$85. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ridgefield Symphony

The Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra will perform a tribute concert on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. at Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$60. For more information, visit ridgefieldsymphony.org.

Benefit concert

The John Hiatt Benefit Concert is on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y. Tickets are $125-$500. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

Hat Madness

Hat Madness runs Dec. 8 through March 8 at the New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. The opening reception is on Dec. 8 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The exhibition explores the history of hats, hat making and design with over 65 hats from the museum’s extensive clothing and textile collection. The exhibit is free to members and $5 for all others. For more information, visit nchistory.org.

Holiday open house

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Holiday Open House is on Dec. 8 from noon to 4 p.m., 295 West Avenue, Norwalk. It includes a theater performance, Santa Claus and holiday displays. For more information, visit lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Santa in Weston

Santa and his Elf visit the Weston Historical Society on Dec. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 104 Weston Road, Weston. The event is free. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Christmas Concerto

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestras will perform the Christmas Concerto by Corelli and Haydn’s Symphony No. 94 “The Surprise” on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Peter Pan

Peter Pan will be staged on Dec. 8 at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org.

The Newfangled Four

The Newfangled Four will perform on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue, Southport. Tickets are $15-$65. For more information, visit eventbrite.com or call 203-255-0454.

O Come, Emmanuel

Christmas concert O Come, Emmanuel will be performed on Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at the South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring Street, South Salem, N.Y. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, visit cameratadamici.org.

Bach to The Beatles

Songs & Dances: From Bach to The Beatles will be presented by the Charles Ives Music Festival on Dec. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free, For more information, email info@shirshalom.org.

Cracker

Cracker will perform on Dec. 8 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.