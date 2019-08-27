History, literature and art talks in Fairfield County

Art & Architecture

The Artist’s Way Study Group with Clarice Shirvell, a 13-part series, Sept. 4, 11, 18 & 25. 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Crafts

Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd.; brookfieldcraft.org: classes, open studios in clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal. Gallery Shop open Sat., 11-6, and Sun., 11-5. To learn more, visit brookfieldcraft.org or call 203-775-4526. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 12-5; Sat., 11-5, Sun., 12-4.

The Nutmeg Woodturners League, local chapter of the American Association of Woodturners, promotes woodturning as craft and art form. Meeting at Brookfield Craft Center on second Monday of every other month (January, March, May, September, November). All welcome.

Dance

Dance Classes Registration Open, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. For all ages and skill levels; classes begin Sept. 3. Info: darienarts.org.

Film

Norwalk Public Library offers Kanopy, a cinema streaming service, which has 30,000 award-winning films, including The Criterion Collection, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of feature and festival films. Kanopy can stream on your phone (Apple or Android), tablet, computer or Roku device. You can stream up to 6 films per month. For step-by-step instructions, visit Kanopy page on NPL’s website, norwalklib.kanopy.com/welcome/frontpage, or stop by library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: Cynde Bloom Lahey, director of library information services, 203-899-2780, x15133, or clahey@norwalkpubliclibrary.org.

Gardening

Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club monthly meetings, Sterling House, 2283 Main St., Stratford. Members normally meet third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVDs or speaker presentations. Beginner gardeners and anyone with interest in gardening, plants and landscaping welcome. Info: Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.

Seed Library at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Now, everyone — from avid gardeners to newbies — can check out free vegetable, flower and herb seeds along with getting support for growing and saving seeds. Brochures available on how self-service procedure works. Info: Laurie Iffland, reference librarian, 203-899-2780, x15114 or iffland@norwalkpubliclibrary.org

Health

St. Vincent's Breast Health Center in Bridgeport offers free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older. No prescription needed but appointments are required. Walk-ins welcome. For those who have insurance, bring card and photo ID at time of visit. Appointments: 203-576-5500.

History & Antiques

Lecture Series: Wives of Henry VIII, Catherine Parr, Aug. 30, noon, Norwalk Public Library’s Main Auditorium, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Registration/Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Women in Office and the 19th Amendment, Sept. 8, 2-4 p.m., The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Talk by Secretary of the State Denise W. Merrill. Tickets: $10-$15. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers exhibit, through Nov. 3, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Admission $6-$20. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

The Sally — The Adventures of a Norwalk Sloop During the American Revolution, Sept. 15, 2 p.m., Townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Presented by local historian and longtime Norwalk Historical Society Board Member, Madeleine Eckert. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525.

Literature

Byrd’s Books anniversary celebration, Sept. 6, 5:30-7 p.m., Byrd's Books, 178 Greenwood Ave., Bethel. One year anniversary of new location features Harry Potter Night with door prizes, costumes, trivia, and refreshments and a craft. Free. Info: byrdsbooks.com/.

Author Talk: MANHATTAN: Mapping the Story of an Island, by Jennifer Thermes, Sept. 7, 2-3:30 p.m., Byrd's Books, 178 Greenwood Ave., Bethel. Free. Info: byrdsbooks.com.

AuthorSpeak: Finding Mrs. Ford: A Novel, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Deborah Goodrich Royce discusses her book. Free. Info/Registration: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Author Talk: Anne Gardiner Perkins - Yale Needs Women: How the First Group of Girls Rewrote the Rules of an Ivy League Giant, Sept. 10, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

AuthorSpeak: Love that Moves the Sun by Linda Cardillo, Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info/Registration: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Book discussion: Sons and Lovers by D.H. Lawrence, Sept. 11, noon-1:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

AuthorSpeak: Increase Your Peace from A to Z: Simple Steps to Find Calm Amid Chaos, Sept. 16, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Lea Grimaldi discusses her book. Free. Info/Registration: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

AuthorSpeak: The Gift of Rudy by Sharon Ruchman, Sept. 20, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info/Registration: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Senior Center Book Discussion: The Poets Laureate Anthology, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-noon, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Rd., Wilton. Judson Scruton leads a discussion of a selection of poems from The Poets Laureate Anthology edited by Elizabeth Hun Schmidt. Info/Registration: 203-834-6240, wiltonlibrary.org.

Book discussion groups at Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Rd.; info: 203-622-6883.

Miscellany

YWCA Darien/Norwalk, 49 Old Kings Highway North, Darien; ywcadariennorwalkk.org or 203-655-2535: Job Search Support Program for Women, incl. computer classes, info., katefywcadariennorwalk.org.

Meditation Sessions, Sat. and Sun., 10-11:30 a.m., open sessions; Mon. and Wed. eves., 7-8:30 p.m., Tues., 12:30-2 p.m., Thurs., 9:30-11 a.m., open sessions; Family Program, ages 4-12 yrs., usually 2nd and 4th Sun. of the month, 10-11:30 a.m.; Redding Center for Mindfulness & Meditation, 9 Picketts Ridge Rd., West Redding; info., 203-244-3130 or visit reddingmeditationsociety.org.

The Compassionate Friends, Stamford Chapter, non-denominational selfhelp group for bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings; meets 2nd Mon. of each month at 7:30 p.m.; Tully Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Ct., Stamford, main floor; info., 203-329-2796 or 203-323-2617.

Music

The Ridgefield Songwriters’ Circle, monthly gatherings to play new songs and discuss them; for info, call Dave Goldenberg, 203-438-4521.

Nature & Science

Gardening for Birds and Other Wildlife Lecture, Sept. 18, 6-7:30 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Presented by Patrick Comins, executive director, CT Audubon Society. Free. Register: snacker@norwalkpl.org.

Back Yard Beekeepers Association, last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Norfield Church Community Room, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. Free. Info: backyardbeekeepers.com.

Planetarium Show/Telescope Viewing at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium at Western CT State U. Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury; wcsu.edu/starwatch/ or 203-837-8672.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton; center open 9:30-5, Tues.-Sat., two-plus miles of trails open daily, dawn to dusk; reg. in advance for programs, 203-762-7280.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, 203-966-9577; satellite site for NY Botanical Garden programs (800-322-6924 or nybg.org/adulted); buildings open Mon.-Sat., 9-4 (closed major holidays); Programs for Kids & Families: First Saturdays, 1st Sat. of the month, free guided activities for visitors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free Live Animal Presentations, Sat. at 3, lasting 15-20 min., different animal each week.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich; 203-869-5272: program fees: $3/adults, $1.50/children, srs. (incl. adm. to Center & Grounds); trails open dawn to dusk weekends; Kimberlin Nature Center open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset, occasionally unavailable till 9 a.m.; 203-869-5272 or email greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Self Improvement

SCORE, Service Corps of Retired Executives, offering free seminars and workshops to entrepreneurs. SCORE offers Free Business Counseling bit.ly/SCOREMentor Questions/Comments: score.fairfieldcounty@gmail.com or call 203-831-0065 or visit https://fairfieldcounty.score.org.

Theater

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. Educational programs, including many new offerings, in theatre this fall for children, teens and adults, such as Creative Dramatics, Beginning Acting, Improv for various age groups, etc. Reg. at website or call for details.

Writing

Creative writing program, Sept. 16, 23; Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Inspiration for this series will be the murals and paintings created by Connecticut artists as part of the Federal Works Progress Administration (WPA) program in the 1920s. Registration required. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Sept. 21, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Registration required.Info/Registration: 203-762-6334. Wiltonlibrary.org.

Indie Author Day, Oct. 12, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Authors are invited to speak and read for a 10-minute slot, beginning at 10:30 a.m.; children’s authors will be scheduled to read in the Children’s Library. Space will be available for authors to display and sell books. Registration/Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Writer’s Group workshop, Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., boardroom. New writer's workshop group open to both new and experienced writers in all genres. Workshop will support the creative process through writing prompts, offer opportunities for participants to share their work and gain feedback and provide some introduction (or for experienced writers, refreshers) on essentials in crafting poetry, fiction and creative non-fiction/memoir. Jennifer A. Hudson, who has MFA in writing with honors from Albertus Magnus College, to work with group. Free and open to public.

Send listings to tinamarie.craven@hearstmediact.com at least two weeks in advance of desired publication date.