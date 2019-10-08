Hikes and spooky haunts head to Fairfield County

Trumbull historian/author, Sue A. DelBianco, will host a historical bike tour on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m.

Historical bike tour, Oct. 13, 11 a.m., Tait Road commuter parking lot, Trumbull. Historian/author, Sue A. DelBianco will host a historical bike tour from The Pequonnock Rail Trail in Trumbull to Quarry Road. Free. Info: delbiancosue@yahoo.com.

A Haunting at Mill Hill, Oct. 18 and 25, 7:30 and 9 p.m.; Oct. 19 and 26, 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 E. Wall St., Norwalk. Net proceeds benefit Norwalk Historical Society's education and cultural programs.Tickets: $15-$20. Info: millhillhaunt.com, norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Halloween tours, Oct. 18-20; Oct. 25-27, 5:30 p.m., 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/.

Fairfield Woods Branch Library 50th celebration, Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m., 1147 Fairfield Woods Rd., Fairfield. Hungry Caterpillar story time, book sale, photo booth and button making, dedication with First Selectman Michael Tetreau, tech sandbox demos, maker cart demos, zumba class. Free. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, 203-256-3160.

Guided Hike: Stonebridge Waterfowl Preserve, Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m., 388-398 Newtown Turnpike, Weston. Led by Aspetuck Land Trust trail steward David Dunlop. Rain will cancel hike. Parking info/RSVP: aspetucklandtrust.org/.

Innovation Day, Oct. 19, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Festival of making, creating and demonstrating. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Ghost Night, Oct. 19, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. For kids 8-12. Candlelight walk and stories through the 1740 Betts House and the 1772 Fitch House. Registration required. Cost: $15-$50. Reservations/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

Guided Hike: Le Gallienne Bird Sanctuary, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m., Georgetown Rd. to Hillside to September Lane, Weston. Led by Ted Lockwood, experienced plantsman and trail steward. Parking info/RSVP: aspetucklandtrust.org/.

Walk/Run for Abilis, Oct. 20, 7:30 a.m. registration, Greenwich Point Park. 5K Run starts at 9 a.m. Includes children’s activities, Bubble Bus, music, arts & crafts, a 1-mile wheelchair and stroller-accessible walk, plus the 5K run. One of Abilis’ largest fundraiser events. Registration: $20-$40. Info: abilis.us/walkrun.

Friends of the Norwalk Public Library Fall Book Sale, Oct. 26-29, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkpl.org/.

Guided Hike: Lucius Pond Ordway-Devil’s Den, Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m., 33 Pent Rd., Weston. Three to 4 mile hike with staff of The Nature Conservancy. Registration required by Oct. 24. Registration/Info: nature.org/devilsden.

Wilton Historical Society’s 34th annual American Artisan Show, Preview Party, Nov. 7, 6-8 p.m.; Show, Nov. 8 and 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 224 Danbury Rd./Rt. 7, Wilton. American artisans from across the country showing contemporary/traditional furnishings and wearables. Admission: $10. Info: 203-762-7257, wiltonhistorical.org.