High Holy Days at Ridgefield’s Congregation Shir Shalom

Congregation Shir Shalom will celebrate High Holy Days with a limited number of in-person congregants as well as socially distant worship.

Congregation Shir Shalom continues to innovate and adapt ancient traditions and rituals, safely and thoughtfully proceeding with vital, creative, and captivating celebrations and observances of the Jewish New Year, inspiring and adding meaning to the lives of our congregants, a calming presence in a time of uncertainty.

We are looking forward to praying with the majority of our sacred community through live-streamed worship and are carefully crafting engaging and uplifting opportunities for worship and reflection. Following guidance from the CDC, the states of Connecticut and New York, as well as our medical advisory team, Congregation Shir Shalom will also welcome a limited number of congregants into our Sanctuary for socially distant worship. Throughout the High Holy Days, online and in person, our souls will be uplifted with beautiful studio-recorded music led by our wonderful award winning Cantor, Deborah Katchko-Gray, and we will find inspiration and opportunities for introspection through the words of our prayer books.

Special tot services (for families with children under 6 years) will take place outdoors (weather permitting) and also be live-streamed, and are open to the public (registration required). We will also be innovating with a drive through sounding of the shofar (ram’s horn) on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 20, from 1-3 p.m., in the Congregation Shir Shalom parking lot, 46 Peaceable St., Ridgefield. Please bring canned goods to support local food banks, hear the call of the shofar, and receive a special New Year’s blessing.

Congregation Shir Shalom is an inclusive and caring sacred community, committed to ameliorating our world and our lives by connecting with Torah. We gather from many Jewish backgrounds and faith traditions; we celebrate and embrace equality in our Jewish practice, regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation; we welcome people of color into our sacred community and celebrate our socio-economic diversity.

Advance registration is required to participate in our worship, in-person and online. More information is available at OurShirShalom.org. You can also contact our office with questions and to register at office@OurShirShalom.org; 203-438-6589.