‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Grease’ head to weekend cable screens

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Hidden Figures’ and ‘Grease’ head to weekend cable screens 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Visits to Rydell High, the halls of NASA and a river in Montana highlight this weekend’s films on broadcast and cable television.

Here’s what is playing.

Friday, June 5

Hidden Figures (2016): Three African-American women bring their talent, ingenuity and commitment to the NASA space program. Octavia Spencer stars. 4 p.m. FX.

Moonstruck (1987): A quiet accountant in Brooklyn wonders if she will ever experience real love. Cher and Olympia Dukakis won Oscars. 6 p.m. TCM.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): A driven business leader lives the consequences of the high expectations she sets for herself and others. Meryl Streep stars. 5:30 p.m. VH-1.

Good Will Hunting (1997): A brilliant mathematician reluctantly confronts the ambition he craves and the obstacles he fears. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck star. 8 p.m. Flix.

Saturday, June 6

A River Runs Through It (1992): A young man with a wild hunger for life finds it difficult to please his family in the Montana wilderness. Brad Pitt stars. 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Flix.

Anatomy of a Murder (1959): A semi-retired attorney realizes he has more to give before he gives up on the law. James Stewart was Oscar nominated. 3 p.m. TCM.

The Fugitive (1993): A prominent physician is wrongly convicted of murder in this movie adaptation of the television series. Tommy Lee Jones won an Oscar. 6 p.m. IFC.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962): A brazen British soldier finds himself in the middle of revolution in the Middle East in this Oscar winner from David Lean. 8 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, June 7

The Philadelphia Story (1940): A self-absorbed heiress takes her time to decide which man to marry. James Stewart won an Oscar; Katherine Hepburn was nominated. 2 p.m. TCM.

Grease (1978): John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John prove it’s never too late to go back to high school in this sing-along movie version of the Broadway hit musical. 8:30 p.m. CBS.