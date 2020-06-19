Hero can’t outrun past in new Megan Miranda thriller

“Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.” — Søren Kierkegaard

Many people have tried to outrun aspects of their past, but it is impossible to run away from the events that shaped you. In our latest read a young woman changes her name and moves to a place where she doesn’t know anyone to start her life over. For the better part of a decade, her new life has been blissfully uneventful until her past and present collide in her shadowy backyard.

The Girl from Widow Hills by Megan Miranda

Best-selling thriller author Megan Miranda sends chills shooting along the reader’s spine once more in her latest novel, “The Girl from Widow Hills,” which will be published on June 23. After a well-publicized childhood accident the protagonist grows up and changes her name to Olivia Meyer and works to keep her puzzling accident as the girl from Widow Hills in her past. However, as the 20th anniversary of her accident creeps up and with her estranged mother’s recent death, Olivia finds herself sleepwalking again, something she hadn’t done since she was a child. When Olivia awakes one night to find herself standing over a blood-soaked body, she discovers that she can’t truly escape her past.

While the police investigate Olivia’s potential involvement with the corpse she discovered, Olivia launches her own investigation to try and understand what happened in her yard and why someone she hadn’t seen in over 20 years would be there. Unfortunately for Olivia, she finds more questions than answers and the clock is ticking until everyone finds out who she really is.

Miranda’s newest thriller is riddled with delicious plot twists and hair-raising details that is sure to keep readers gripping the pages until the final shocking passage.

From the book jacket…

Arden Maynor was just a child when she was swept away while sleepwalking during a terrifying rainstorm and went missing for days. Strangers and friends, neighbors and rescue workers, set up search parties and held vigils, praying for her safe return. Against all odds, she was found, alive, clinging to a storm drain. The girl from Widow Hills was a living miracle. Arden’s mother wrote a book. Fame followed. Fans and fan letters, creeps, and stalkers. And every year, the anniversary. It all became too much. As soon as she was old enough, Arden changed her name and disappeared from the public eye.

Now a young woman living hundreds of miles away, Arden goes by Olivia. She’s managed to stay off the radar for the last few years. But with the twentieth anniversary of her rescue approaching, the media will inevitably renew its interest in Arden. Where is she now? Soon Olivia feels like she’s being watched and begins sleepwalking again, like she did long ago, even waking outside her home. Until late one night she jolts awake in her yard. At her feet is the corpse of a man she knows—from her previous life, as Arden Maynor.

If you enjoy…

Miranda’s fans who have already devoured “The Last House Guest” and “All the Missing Girls” might also enjoy reading Sarah Pinborough’s shocking thriller “Behind Her Eyes.” The book follows a single mom who finds herself ensnared in the strange marriage of her new boss and his timid wife.