Harrison Ford and Tom Hanks light up cable screens

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Harrison Ford and Tom Hanks light up cable screens 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Harrison Ford, Lana Turner and Tom Hanks are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, April 24

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1980): What if an adventurous archaeologist discovers an ultimate search for buried treasure? Harrison Ford stars in this Spielberg classic. 8 p.m. PAR. (Also, 5 p.m. Saturday.)

Saturday, April 25

Grumpy Old Men (1993) What if two feuding neighbors find themselves interested in the same woman? Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau reunite on screen. 2 p.m. CMT.

Hairspray (2007): What if a Broadway musical about the changing tastes of 1960s music transfers its magic to the movie screen? John Travolta stars. 4 p.m. E! (also, 1:30 p.m. Sunday.)

Gone Girl (2014): What if a man adds mystery to the surprise disappearance of his wife? Ben Affleck and Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike star in the adaptation of Gillian Lynne’s novel. 5:10 p.m. FXM.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): What if a father-and-son, ambitious and adventuresome, search for the same treasure? Harrison Ford stars. 2:10 p.m. PAR.

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1945) What if an ambitious woman makes many bad choices about men? Lana Turner stars in this film noir classic. 3:45 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, April 26

Saving Private Ryan (1998): What if a brave citizen soldier tries to save his men in the days immediately following D-Day during World War II? Tom Hanks was Oscar nominated. 12 noon. Sundance.

Casablanca (1943): What if desperate people, during World War II, will do anything to leave war-torn Europe for America? Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman star. 11:30 a.m. TCM.

Magnificent Obsession (1954): What if a widow and meet by accident without realizing how they will change each other’s lives? Jane Wyman and Rock Hudson star in a classic soap opera. 1:30 p.m. TCM.

The Music Man (1962): What if a smooth-talking music salesman arrives in a small town to start a boys’ band? Robert Preston stars in the hit adaptation of the stage musical. 3:30 p.m. TCM.