Greenwich chef shares her healthy chicken tortilla soup recipe

The following is an excerpt from “Latin Superfoods” which was published on Oct. 15.

I usually keep this soup on the simple side, using chicken, queso blanco, cilantro and tortilla as garnishes, but you can be creative and go crazy with all of the chunky stuff you can put in the soup: avocados, sour cream, or more cheese. You can serve the side dishes in small bowls and people can add whatever they want to the soup. It’s a fun dish to eat!

Serves 4 to 6

For the soup:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 yellow onion, peeled, and roughly chopped,

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

freshly ground nutmeg

1 ½ lb. plum tomatoes (or you can also use one 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes), roughly chopped

2 chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, seeded and coarsely chopped

8 cups chicken stock

2 chicken breasts cooked, and shredded, about 2 ½ to 3 cups

For the tortillas:

6 wheat-flour tortillas, cut into thin strips (about ½ inch)

¼ cup canola oil for frying

For the garnish:

¼ cup freshly chopped Cilantro

8 oz. queso fresco (or feta cheese)

Prepare the soup: In a large saucepan, pour the olive oil over medium heat and cook the garlic until just lightly golden brown, about two minutes. Add the onions, and mix, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon and cook until soft and translucent, about four minutes. Season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Add the tomatoes and cook, until they start to soften and mush down.

Add the chipotle (more, if desired) and mix well. Pour the chicken stock and simmer the soup, covered, over low heat, checking occasionally, until the tomatoes are very soft, about 30 minutes.

In the meantime, fry the tortillas: in a nonstick skillet, warm the oil over medium heat. Add the tortilla strips in batches, stirring, until golden and crisp. Be careful that the tortillas don’t get too dark, or else they burn. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer the tortillas to a plate lined with parchment paper. I like to sprinkle a little salt as they come out of the pan. Repeat the process until all tortillas are golden. Check the soup and turn off the heat. Working in batches, puree the soup in a blender, until it’s nice and smooth. If soup is way too hot for the blender, let the soup breathe for 5 minutes before pureeing.