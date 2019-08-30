Grease, Spartacus, Jaws and more

Meryl Streep, Fred Astaire and Ingrid Bergman are a few of the stars with movies filling this holiday weekend on broadcast and cable stations. Take a look.

Friday, Aug. 30

My Foolish Heart (1949): Susan Hayward shines in her Oscar-nominated turn as a woman remembering the true love of her life. 6 p.m. TCM

I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955): Susan Hayward should have won an Oscar for this blistering look at how actress and singer Lillian Roth battled alcoholism. 8 p.m. TCM

Saturday, Aug. 31

Grease (1978): John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockhard Channing pretend to be in high school in this delightful musical romp from Broadway. 11:06 a.m. Par

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): Meryl Streep lets everyone know who’s boss in this fun but serious look at the price tag for ambition. 3:30 p.m. Bravo; also showing Sunday

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993): Robin Williams jumps head first into this vigorous comedy about a father who is willing to do anything to spend time with his children. 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. WGN

Spartacus (1960): Kirk Douglas plays a brave slave who dares to confront the powers of the Roman Empire in this classic epic from director Stanley Kubrick. 8 p.m. TCM

Sunday, Sept. 1

Top Hat (1935): Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers light the screen in this song-and-dance romance with lots of fun, intrigue and mistaken identities. 2 p.m. TCM

Cape Fear (1962): Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum star in a nail-biting suspense tail about a family targeted by a menacing enemy. 8 p.m. TCM

Monday, Sept. 2

Jaws (1975): Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider search for a great white shark in this Steven Spielberg adaptation of Peter Benchley’s novel. 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., AMC

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness (1959): Ingrid Bergman soars as a woman who dares to lead Chinese children to safety after the country is invaded by Japan. 3 p.m., TCM