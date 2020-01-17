Goodfellas, American Sniper, Twister and more are screening this weekend on cable

"American Sniper" is a new movie directed by Clint Eastwood, based on the autobiography of Chris Kyle, the legendary Navy SEAL sharpshooter in the Iraq war. "American Sniper" is a new movie directed by Clint Eastwood, based on the autobiography of Chris Kyle, the legendary Navy SEAL sharpshooter in the Iraq war. Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Goodfellas, American Sniper, Twister and more are screening this weekend on cable 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Elizabeth Taylor, Sally Field, and Helen Hunt are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Jan. 17

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966): What if a husband and wife find themselves in the ultimate battle for control of a turbulent relationship? Elizabeth Taylor stars. 9:45 p.m., TCM.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Steel Magnolias (1989): How do close friends in a small town confront the challenges of life, family and tragedy? Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine and Olympia Dukakis star. 12 noon, POP.

Twister (1996): What if storm chasers put following tornadoes ahead of every-day issues of love, romance and divorce? Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton star. 3:30 p.m., CMT.

Capote (2005): What if author Truman Capote finds himself overwhelmed while writing the classic, “In Cold Blood”? Philip Seymour Hoffman won an Oscar. 6 p.m., Flix.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Gladiator (2000): What if the heroes of the Roman Empire find themselves trying to overcome the challenges of the day? Russell Crowe won an Oscar 3:30 p.m., IFC.

American Sniper (2014) What if an American war hero finds it challenging to adapt to life back home when his tour ends? Bradley Cooper stars. 8 p.m., A&E.

All About Eve (1950): What if a woman, a big star on the Broadway stage, finds herself fearing what life may be after she turns 40? Bette Davis stars. 8 p.m., TCM.

Goodfellas (1990): What if a man chooses to live and work in the mob? Robert DeNiro and Ray Liotta star; Joe Pesci won an Oscar. 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., IFC.