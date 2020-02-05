Godspell opens and comedians hit the stage in Fairfield County

Kreeps with Kids, featuring Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Voss and Jim Florentine, will perform on Feb. 7 and 8 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $49.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Opening

Godspell, Feb. 6 through March 8, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52-$72. Info: actofct.org.

This Weekend

Kreeps with Kids featuring Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Voss and Jim Florentine, Feb. 7 and 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Flip Flop Circus, Feb. 8, 3:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

South Pacific: In Concert, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Members of the Norwalk Symphony and the New Paradigm Theatre will perform. Tickets: $10-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org.

Flip Flop Circus with Liz Bolick and Therese Schorn, Feb. 9, 3 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Continuing

Four Weddings and an Elvis, through Feb. 16, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S, Milford. Tickets: $22. Info: 203-878-6647, milfordarts.org/four-wedding-lp.

Smorgasbord!, through Feb. 29, The Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $33-$38. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Advance

Ron White, Feb. 13, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $40-$235. Info: palacestamford.org.

Mr. Fish: Fantastic Forces, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Mangina Dialogues Podcast with Hawkins, Feb. 18, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Newsboys United with special guest Mandisa, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $30-$155. Info: palacestamford.org.

Constellations, Feb. 21-March 7; March 1, 2 p.m., TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Free dress rehearsal for senior citizens Feb. 20, 8 p.m.; Feb. 27, Pay-What-You-Want-Night, 8 p.m. Info: theatreworks.us, 860-350-6863.

Charlotte’s Web, Feb. 23, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets: $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Masters of Illusions, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Vic Dibitetto, Feb. 28 and 29, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45-$80. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella on Ice, Feb. 29, 3 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$45. Info: palacestamford.org.

One-Woman Show: A Journey, Feb. 29, 4 p.m., Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Kimberly Wilson performs in honor of Black History Month. Tickets: $15 before 2/23; $20 after 2/23 and at the door. Inclement weather date: March 1, 4 p.m. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525.

Chicago City Limits, March 6, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $20-$60. Info: palacestamford.org.

Colleens of Comedy, March 13, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Scripts on Tap: Five Days Four Nights, a play written by Fran Dorf, March 23, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Readings of new works in development for both theatre and screen. Half Full Brewery will be selling beer. Tickets: $15. Info: palacestamford.org.