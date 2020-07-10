Glenn Close and Mel Gibson take over cable screens

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Glenn Close and Mel Gibson take over cable screens 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Glenn Close, Peter Sellers and Mel Gibson star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, July 10

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): What if a driven senior executive discovers her vulnerability in the presence of a much younger protégé? Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. VH-1.

Saturday, July 11

The Big Chill (1983): What if best friends from college discover that growing older can create new complications? Glenn Close and Kevin Kline star. 4:30 p.m. Flix.

50/50 (2011): What if a thoughtful young man finds himself in a life-and-death battle with aggressive cancer? Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Seth Rogen star. 6:15 p.m. Flix.

Titanic (1997): What if the world’s largest ocean liner, considered unsinkable, finds itself at odds with an iceberg in the North Atlantic? James Cameron’s epic set a new Oscar record. 7:30 p.m. PAR/SPK.

Dr. Strangelove (1964) What if a military leader with common sense tries to protect the nation, and the world, from his colleagues who hunger for nuclear war? Peter Sellers stars. 8 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, July 12

Braveheart (1995): What if a man initiates a revolt against the King of England? Mel Gibson won an Oscar for directing this epic that was named Best Picture. 10 a.m. AMC.

Jezebel (1938): What if a strong-willed woman from the South is determined to discover a better life for herself despite what is happening around her? Better Davis stars. 2:45 p.m. TCM.

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986): What if a middle-aged woman decides she took the wrong turns in life and wills herself to return to the past? Kathleen Turner stars. 6:15 p.m. Flix.

Legally Blonde (2001): A jilted college graduate considers Harvard Law School the ideal spot for revenge against her ex-boyfriend. Reese Witherspoon stars. 6:30 p.m. E!

A Star is Born (1954): What if a young woman, with dreams of a career in the movies, discovers the natural talent she brings to the screen? Judy Garland and James Mason star. 4:45 p.m. TCM.