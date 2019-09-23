Ghosts, festivals, 5Ks and more head to Fairfield County

(Arnold Gold Ñ New Haven Register) Gianni Vazquez, 10, of Waterbury looks for a good pumpkin at Jones Family Farms' Pumpkinseed Hill Farm in Shelton on 10/7/2013. (Arnold Gold Ñ New Haven Register) Gianni Vazquez, 10, of Waterbury looks for a good pumpkin at Jones Family Farms' Pumpkinseed Hill Farm in Shelton on 10/7/2013. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ghosts, festivals, 5Ks and more head to Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Nutmeg & Neighbors Event, Sept. 28, 5-8 p.m., St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main St., Ridgefield. Live music, Odeen’s BBQ, family line dancing, happy hour, auctions, movie, children’s activities. Supports St. Stephen’s charitable programs Tickets: $5-$120. Info: ststephens-ridgefield.org.

Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge, Sept. 29, 7:30 a.m., Greenwich Water Club, 49 River Rd., Cos Cob. Charity rowing event supports Swim Across America Fairfield County and its local beneficiary the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT). Registration/Info: swimacrossamerica.org/gwc2019.

Paranormal Expert, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Jeff Belanger talks about “Ghosts and Legends.” Free. Registration required. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 Broad St., Milford. Workshops for hammered and mountain dulcimer players and concerts. Tickets: $7-$15. Info: nutmegdulcimer.com.

Outdoor Arts Festival, Oct. 5-6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Featuring local artwork, food trucks, art activities. Free admission. Info: brucemuseum.org.

Walking Tour of Historic Hillside Cemetery, Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-noon, Hillside Cemetery, 165 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free guided walk with Wilton historian Bob Russell. Meet at the flagpole at 10:30. Registration/Info: pam@wiltoncongregational.org, 203-762-5591.

A Haunting at Mill Hill, Oct. 18 and 25, 7:30 and 9 p.m.; Oct. 19 and 26, 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 E. Wall St., Norwalk. Net proceeds benefit Norwalk Historical Society's education and cultural programs.Tickets: $15-$20. Info: millhillhaunt.com, norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Halloween tours, Oct. 18-20; Oct. 25-27, 5:30 p.m., 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/.

Innovation Day, Oct. 19, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Festival of making, creating and demonstrating. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Ghost Night, Oct. 19, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. For kids 8-12. Candlelight walk and stories through the 1740 Betts House and the 1772 Fitch House. Registration required. Cost: $15-$50. Reservations/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

Walk/Run for Abilis, Oct. 20, 7:30 a.m. registration, Greenwich Point Park. 5K Run starts at 9 a.m. Includes children’s activities, Bubble Bus, music, arts & crafts, a 1-mile wheelchair and stroller-accessible walk, plus the 5K run. One of Abilis’ largest fundraiser events. Registration: $20-$40. Info: abilis.us/walkrun.