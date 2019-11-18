Fundraisers, screenings, dance and more in Fairfield County

All About Eve will screen on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

After Dark

Together We Heal, Spirit, Mind, Body, Nov. 22, 4-10 p.m., The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Benefits Mederi Center. Tickets:$100-$500. Info: 541-488-0514, ext. 315, bnicholson@mederifoundation.org.

Christmas Luncheons at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, Dec. 10-14, 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$30. Info/Reservations: keelertavernmuseum.org/christmasluncheons, 203-438-5485.

Winter at the Playhouse: A Holiday Benefit Concert, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Hosted by Tony Award Winner Joanna Gleason with a cast of Broadway talents. Tickets: $50-$250. Info: westportplayhouse.org, 203-227-4177, 1-888-927-7529.

Dance

Nutcracker Ballet, Nov. 23, 6:30 p.m.; Nov. 24, 1 p.m., Saugatuck School Auditorium, 170 Riverside Ave., Westport. Performed by Connecticut Theater Dance (CTD). Tickets: $15-$35. Info: EnrollDance.com, ctdanceco.org.

Latin Ballroom, Nov. 30, 7-11 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Pascha Stepanchuk and Gabrielle Sabler will perform at 9: 30 p.m., the event also includes open dancing and a dance lesson. Tickets: $20. Info: call 203-374-7308.

Clara’s Land of Sweets Tea Party , Dec. 7, 3-4 p.m. or 4:30-5:30 p.m., TD Bank, 185 Main Street, Westport. Tickets: $25. Info: EnrollDance.com, ctdanceco.org.

Dance To The Holidays, Dec. 8, 4 and 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Champion Tony Dovolani and Anna Trebunskaya, along with other stars from the show, plus American Idol, and So You Think You Can Dance stars. Tickets: $70-$75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.; Dec. 14, 2 and 6 p.m.; Dec. 15, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Milford Recreation’s Pine Forest Nutcracker adaptive ballet, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., Parsons Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W. River St., Milford. Little Wing Adaptive Ballet Company features dancers with autism, Down syndrome and other emotional and physical disabilities. Tickets: $5 suggested donation. Info: Rich Minnix, 203-783-3387, rminnix@ci.milford.ct.us.

Film

Warren Miller’s Timeless, Nov. 22, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

All About Eve, featuring Gillian Anderson and Lily James, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Met Opera production of Akhnaten, Dec. 1, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

When Harry Met Sally, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Echo in the Canyon, Dec. 6, 6 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: norwalkartsdistrict.com.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Nutcracker, Dec. 21, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Present Laughter, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening The Polar Express, Nov. 29-Dec. 22. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Call for entries 40th annual Photography Show, due Dec. 8, Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Show runs Jan. 11 - Feb. 13. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Volunteers sought: Great Trains Holiday Show, Nov. 29 through mid-January, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Info: Katherine Karlik, 203-762-7257, info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Call for artists: The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library seeks more artists to show in late 2020 and in 2021. Submission details: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Call for artists: The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply to be in a three-person show in 2020. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/, 203-259-8026.