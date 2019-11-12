Fundraisers, screenings, dance and more in Fairfield County

Dance to the Holidays is on Dec. 8 at 4 and 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Champion Tony Dovolani and Anna Trebunskaya, along with other stars from the show, plus American Idol, and So You Think You Can Dance will perform. Tickets are $70-$75. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. less Dance to the Holidays is on Dec. 8 at 4 and 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Champion Tony Dovolani and Anna Trebunskaya, along with other ... more Photo: Ridgefield Playhouse / Contributed Photo Photo: Ridgefield Playhouse / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fundraisers, screenings, dance and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

After Dark

Norwalk Community Health Center’s 20th Anniversary Cause for Celebration, Nov. 14, 6 p.m., Clubhouse Grille, 165 Fillow St., Norwalk. Tickets: $75. Proceeds benefit NCHC’s Healthy Beginnings and Childhood Obesity Prevention programs. TicketsInfo: nchc.salsalabs.org/20th.

Bridgeport Treehouse Comedy’s Laffs For Loot Comedy Night Fundraiser to benefit East End Yacht Club, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., East End Yacht Club, 104 Bay St., Bridgeport. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: 203-520-2023, 203-623-2378.

Together We Heal: Spirit, Mind, Body, Nov. 22, 4-10 p.m., The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Benefits Mederi Center. Tickets:$100-$500. Info: 541-488-0514, ext. 315, bnicholson@mederifoundation.org.

Christmas Luncheons at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, Dec. 10-14, 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$30. Info/Reservations: keelertavernmuseum.org/christmasluncheons, 203-438-5485.

Winter at the Playhouse: A Holiday Benefit Concert, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Hosted by Tony Award Winner Joanna Gleason with a cast of Broadway talents. Tickets: $50-$250. Info: westportplayhouse.org, 203-227-4177, 1-888-927-7529.

Dance

Dance To The Holidays, Dec. 8, 4 and 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Champion Tony Dovolani and Anna Trebunskaya, along with other stars from the show, plus American Idol, and So You Think You Can Dance stars. Tickets: $70-$75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.; Dec. 14, 2 and 6 p.m.; Dec. 15, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Film

Le Corsaire, Nov. 18, 6 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Reel Rock 14, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Maiden, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Warren Miller’s Timeless, Nov. 22, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

All About Eve, featuring Gillian Anderson and Lily James, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Met Opera production of Akhnaten, Dec. 1, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

When Harry Met Sally, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Nutcracker, Dec. 21, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Present Laughter, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening The Polar Express, Nov. 29-Dec. 22. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Auditions: Four Weddings and An Elvis, Nov. 14, 7-9 p.m., Margaret Egan Center, 35 Matthews St., Milford. Show runs Jan. 31-Feb. 16, Callbacks, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., MAC. Info: tanichka73@yahoo.com, milfordarts.org/four-wedding-lp.

Call for artists: Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply for membership. Those accepted will be included in the all-member show running Nov. 18 to January. To apply, contact the gallery at 646-258-6912.

Call for entries: 40th annual Photography Show, Nov. 15-Dec 8, Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Show runs Jan. 11 - Feb. 13. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Volunteers sought: Great Trains Holiday Show, Nov. 29 through mid-January, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Info: Katherine Karlik, 203-762-7257, info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Call for artists: The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library seeks more artists to show in late 2020 and in 2021. Submission details: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Call for artists, The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply to be in a three-person show in 2020. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/, 203-259-8026.