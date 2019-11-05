Fundraisers, screenings, dance and more in Fairfield County

Metropolitan Opera's Madama Butterfly will be screened on Nov. 10 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Cancer Rebellion, Nov. 13, 5:30-8 p.m., Riverview Cinemas 8 & Playhouse, 690 Main St., Southbury. Benefits Teen Cancer America (TCA). Tickets: $75. Info: eventbrite.com.

Norwalk Community Health Center’s 20th Anniversary Cause for Celebration, Nov. 14, 6 p.m., Clubhouse Grille, 165 Fillow St., Norwalk. Tickets: $75. Proceeds benefit NCHC’s Healthy Beginnings and Childhood Obesity Prevention programs. Tickets, info: nchc.salsalabs.org/20th.

Laughs for Loot Comedy Night Fundraiser to benefit American Cancer Society, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Riverside Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford. Info: treehousecomedy.com/calendar.

Laffs for Loot Comedy Night Fundraiser to benefit East End Yacht Club, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., East End Yacht Club, 104 Bay St., Bridgeport. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: 203-520-2023, 203-623-2378.

Together We Heal: Spirit, Mind, Body, Nov. 22, 4-10 p.m., The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Benefits Mederi Center. Tickets:$100-$500. Info: 541-488-0514, ext. 315, bnicholson@mederifoundation.org.

Christmas Luncheons at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, Dec. 10-14, 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$30. Info/Reservations: keelertavernmuseum.org/christmasluncheons, 203-438-5485.

Dance

Unveiled, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Contemporary dance. Tickets: $35. Info: darienarts.org.

Dance to the Holidays, Dec. 8, 4 and 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Champion Tony Dovolani and Anna Trebunskaya, along with other stars from the show, plus American Idol, and So You Think You Can Dance stars. Tickets: $70-$75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.; Dec. 14, 2 and 6 p.m.; Dec. 15, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Film

Rewind/Fast-Forward: Celebrating the Artist Documentaries of Olympia Stone, Nov. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Cost: $30-$45. Info: brucemuseum.org.

Marshall, Nov. 8, 6 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: htnorwalkpl.org/.

Metropolitan Opera’s Madama Butterfly, Nov. 10, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Godfather Part II, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Raymonda, Nov. 11, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Short Cuts, Nov. 12, 7-9:15 p.m., Wall Street Theatre, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $25. Info: jibproductions.org, 203-293-8729.

Le Corsaire, Nov. 18, 6 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Reel Rock 14, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Maiden, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Warren Miller’s Timeless, Nov. 22, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

All About Eve, featuring Gillian Anderson and Lily James, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Metropolitan Opera’s Akhnaten, Dec. 1, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

When Harry Met Sally, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Nutcracker, Dec. 21, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Present Laughter, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Apollo 11. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Call for artists, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply for membership. Those accepted will be included in the all-member show running Nov. 18 to January. To apply, contact the gallery at 646-258-6912.

Call for entries, 40th annual Photography Show, Nov. 15-Dec 8, Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Show runs Jan. 11 - Feb. 13. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Call for artists, Curatorial Committee for the Kersner Gallery in the Fairfield Library seeks more artists to show in late 2020 and in 2021. Submission details: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Call for artists, Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply to be in a three-person show in 2020. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/, 203-259-8026.