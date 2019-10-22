Fundraisers, screenings, dance and more in Fairfield County

After Dark

Octoberfest Cruises: Hoist Ale, Saturdays, Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m., Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Cruises feature tastings from local craft breweries. The Owl’s Brew and New England Brewing Co. Tickets: $45-$50. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Laughs for Loot Comedy Night Fundraiser, Oct. 26, 9 p.m., Vazzy’s Cucina, 706 Bridgeport, Ave., Shelton. Benefits Monroe Women’s Club. Starring Gene Trifilo and Joe DeVito. Tickets/Info: treehousecomedy.com/calendar, 203-452-8468.

SVPA Night for the Arts, Nov. 2, 6:30 p.m., Visual and Performing Arts Center, WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury. Appetizers, wine, beer, desserts, dancing, art, music and theatre arts. Tickets: $125. Info: alumni.wcsu.edu/svpa-gala.

Cocktail Fundraiser and Film Screening: Cancer Rebellion, Nov. 13, 5:30-8 p.m., Riverview Cinemas 8 & Playhouse, 690 Main St., Southbury. Benefits Teen Cancer America (TCA). Tickets: $75. Info: eventbrite.com.

Benefit Concert for Mederi Center: Gino Vannelli with Roberta Gambarini & Jeffrey Gurian, Nov. 22, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $100-$500. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dance

Argentine Tango show: Guillermo Salvat and Miriam Lea, Oct. 26, 9:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center , 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. General dancing, 7-11:30 p.m. Cost: $20. Reservations/Info: 203-374-7308.

Unveiled, Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Contemporary dance. Tickets: $35. Info: darienarts.org.

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.; Dec. 14, 2 and 6 p.m.; Dec. 15, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dance To The Holidays, Dec. 8, 4 and 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Champion Tony Dovolani and Anna Trebunskaya, along with other stars from the show, plus American Idol, and So You Think You Can Dance stars. Tickets: $70-$75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Film

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, Oct. 26, 10 a.m., Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford. Hosted by nonprofit HonorBound Foundation of Darien. Tickets: $18. Proceeds benefit Honorbound’s efforts to assist veterans. Info: avontheatre.org.

Metropolitan Opera’s Manon, Oct. 26, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 40th anniversary, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring Barry Bostwick. See the original, unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation, plus a memorabilia display and costume contest. Tickets: $45-$65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dorothea’s Tears: The State of Mental Health Care in America, Oct. 30, 4 p.m., WCSU Midtown campus, 181 White St., Danbury. Free. RSVP: alumni@wcsu.edu, 203-837-8298.

Echo in the Canyon, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Rewind/Fast-Forward: Celebrating the Artist Documentaries of Olympia Stone, Nov. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Cost: $30-$45. Info: brucemuseum.org.

Metropolitan Opera’s Madama Butterfly, Nov. 10, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Godfather Part II, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Raymonda, Nov. 11, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Short Cuts, Nov. 12, 7-9:15 p.m., Wall Street Theatre, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $25. Info: jibproductions.org, 203-293-8729.

Le Corsaire, Nov. 18, 6 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Reel Rock 14, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Maiden, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Warren Miller’s Timeless, Nov. 22, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

All About Eve, featuring Gillian Anderson and Lily James, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Metropolitan Opera’s Akhnaten, Dec. 1, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

When Harry Met Sally, 30th Anniversary, Dec. 3, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Nutcracker, Dec. 21, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Present Laughter, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Apollo 11. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Artists Sought for Holiday Pop-Up Bazaar, submission deadline Oct. 26. Hosted by The Milford Arts Council’s Firehouse Gallery in Walnut Beach. Runs two weekends, Nov. 30-Dec. 8. Info: milfordarts.org/holiday-bazaar.

Wilton Playshop Auditions: A Gift for You and Me, Oct. 27 and 28, children and teens, 6-7:30 p.m.; adults, 7:30-9 p.m., 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Callbacks Oct. 29, 7 p.m. Play runs Dec. 13-15. Info: wiltonplayshop.org/auditions.

Art submissions sought, The City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery seeks submissions of art from artists 18 and over for its Seeds of Peace exhibit that runs Dec. 10-Feb. 29. Submission deadline: Nov. 2. Info: norwalkpark.org/callforart.

Call for Entries: Deck the Walls Holiday Exhibit & Sale, small original artwork & handmade artisan items sought; submission deadline, Nov. 2. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Auditions for Gilbert and Sullivan Opera: The Gondoliers, Nov. 4 and 5, 7-10 p.m., Union Memorial Church, 59 Church St., Stamford. Rehearsals begin in early January 2020. Performances: April 18-19 and 25-26.For an audition, visit trouperslightopera.org

Call for Artists, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply for membership. Those accepted will be included in the all-member show running Nov. 18 to January. To apply, contact the gallery at 646-258-6912.

Call for entries 40th annual Photography Show, Nov. 15-Dec 8, Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Show runs Jan. 11 - Feb. 13. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Call for Artists: The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library seeks more artists to show in late 2020 and in 2021. Submission details: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Call for Artists, The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply to be in a three-person show in 2020. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/, 203-259-8026.