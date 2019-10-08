Fundraisers, screenings, dance and more in Fairfield County

Alien will be screened on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

After Dark

Octoberfest Cruises: Hoist Ale, Saturdays, Oct. 12, 19, 26, 5:30 p.m., Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Cruises feature tastings from local craft breweries. Oct. 12, Two Roads Brewing Co., and Nod Hill Brewery; Oct. 19, No Worries Brewing Co. and Charter Oak Brewing Co.; Oct. 26, The Owl’s Brew and New England Brewing Co. Tickets: $45-$50. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Whiplash: A Fashion Show Fundraiser to Benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, Oct. 17, 7-10 p.m., 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Cocktail hour, live DJ, fashion show, silent auction items. Tickets: $75-$100. Info: whipsalon.com.

Benefit concert for CLASP, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The Beatles, Stones & British Invasion featuring Band Central. Tickets: $50. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

St. Philip Artists’ Guild (SPAG) Pop-Up Art Party, Oct. 19, 6-9 p.m., Oak Hill Estate at St. Phillip Church, 25 France St., Norwalk. Meet new members; view art exhibit showcasing work SPAG members. Free. Info: spagstudios.com.

Play With Your Food Fundraiser: A Moveable Feast 2.0, Oct. 20, event location revealed to ticket holders only. Sponsor ticket pre-event with Stephen Schwartz begins at 3 p.m., followed by main theater event (four comic short plays) at 4 p.m. Sponsor tickets: $250; General tickets: $175. Info: 203-293-8729, JIBProductions.org.

Laughs for Loot Comedy Night Fundraiser, Oct. 26, 9 p.m., Vazzy’s Cucina, 706 Bridgeport, Ave., Shelton. Benefits Monroe Women’s Club. Starring Gene Trifilo and Joe DeVito. Tickets/Info: treehousecomedy.com/calendar, 203-452-8468.

Dance

An Evening of Dance, Oct. 19, 7 p.m., Darien Arts Center Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Performances by Sacred Heart University dance program, East Coast Contemporary Ballet, DAC and Latin Moves companies. Tickets: $25. Info: bonnie@darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Argentine Tango show: Guillermo Salvat and Miriam Lea, Oct. 26, 9:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Church Community Center , 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. General dancing, 7-11:30 p.m. Cost: $20. Reservations/Info: 203-374-7308.

Film

Metropolitan Opera’s Turandot, Oct. 14, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $$15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Alien, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Short Cuts, Oct. 16, 7-9:15 p.m., Garden Cinemas, 26 Isaac St., Norwalk; Nov. 12, 7-9:15 p.m., Tickets: $25. Info: jibproductions.org, 203-293-8729.

Mountainfilm on Tour: Outdoor Sports Center Adventure Film Series, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

38th Asbury Short Film Concert, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bag It: Is Your Life Too Plastic, Oct. 23, 7 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Metropolitan Opera’s Manon, Oct. 26, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 40th Anniversary, Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring Barry Bostwick. See the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation, plus a memorabilia display and costume contest. Tickets: $45-$65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Short Cuts, Nov. 12, 7-9:15 p.m., Wall Street Theatre, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $25. Info: jibproductions.org, 203-293-8729.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Apollo 11. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, Oct. 26, 10 a.m., Avon Theatre Film Center, 272 Bedford St., Stamford. Hosted by nonprofit HonorBound Foundation of Darien. Tickets: $18. Proceeds benefit Honorbound’s efforts to assist veterans. Info: avontheatre.org.

Warren Miller’s Timeless, Nov. 22, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Trying Out

Art submissions sought, the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery seeks submissions of art from artists 18 and over for its Seeds of Peace exhibit that runs Dec. 10-Feb. 29. Submission deadline: Nov. 2. Info: norwalkpark.org/callforart.

Call for Artists, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply for membership. Those accepted will be included in the all-member show running Nov. 18 to January. To apply, contact the gallery at 646-258-6912.

Calling All Crafters, the Ridgefield Woman’s Club seeks crafters for 49th annual Craft Fair, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. All proceeds will be donated to area charities. Info: rwc-craftfair.com.

Call for Artists, the Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield seeks area artists to apply to be in a three-person show in 2020. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/, 203-259-8026.