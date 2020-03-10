Fundraisers, screenings, auditions and more in Fairfield County

The IMAGES Photography Competition is accepting submissions April 17-19 at 411 Church Street in Guilford. Submission applications must be completed online before work is dropped off. For more information, visit shorelinearts.org/images-submission-info. less The IMAGES Photography Competition is accepting submissions April 17-19 at 411 Church Street in Guilford. Submission applications must be completed online before work is dropped off. For more information, visit ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fundraisers, screenings, auditions and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Film

Der Fliegende Holländer, March 14, 12:55 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Frida — Viva La Vida, March 24, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bolshoi Ballet’s production of Romeo and Juliet, March 29, 5:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Great Barrier Reef, Superpower Dogs and Dolphins. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Volunteer Orientation Sessions, March 14, 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, MFeliciano@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799, ext. 115.

Open Casting Call for The Addams Family Musical, March 14, 3-6 p.m.; March 15, 6-9 p.m., TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Roles open for 6 men and 4 women, plus ensemble. Info: theatreworks.us/actors/index.php.

Trumbull Library Juried Photo Contest, submit works by March 17 to trumbullartsubmissions@gmail.com. Notification of results: March 31. Artwork received at Trumbull Library: April 21-28. Exhibition opens May 5.

Fireflies Auditions, March 24 and 25, 7-9 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., S., Milford. Performances are June 5-21, at MAC. Callbacks, if necessary: March 29. Those unable to attend auditions may email nahshell33@aol.com. Info: ebtmac@gmail.com, 203-878-6647.

Call for Art, The City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery welcomes art submissions from artists 18 and up for its next exhibit, “DeFACEment: Through Artistic Eyes.” Opening reception, April 30. Show runs through July 10, 11 North Water St., Norwalk. Submission deadline: April 2. Info: norwalkpark.org/callforart, maritimegallery@norwalkpark.org.

Young Writers’ Competition: What in the Mansion is This?, submissions accepted through June 5, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Awards ceremony, Nov. 22, 2-4 p.m. Competition is open to grade 3-8 students in the tri-state area. Stories will be picked up from contestants and their teachers on Friday, June 5, and competition winners will be notified by mid-September. Info: 203-838-9799, ext. 6, education@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Submissions for 2020 Housatonic Book Awards, Hosted by Western Connecticut State University Master of Fine Arts in Creative and Professional Writing program. Authors and poets may submit their work published in 2019 to alumni.wcsu.edu/housatonic-book-awards. Submission deadline June 14. Info: housatonicbookawards.wordpress.com/guidelines/.