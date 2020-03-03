Fundraisers, screenings, auditions and more in Fairfield County

Frida - Viva La Vida will be screened on March 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Frida - Viva La Vida will be screened on March 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fundraisers, screenings, auditions and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

After Dark

Adirondack Night, March 7, 6-9 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Music, food, open bar, local craft beers, auctions and a bonfire. Supports the Adirondack Night Annual Giving Fund Inaugural Education Appeal 2020. Tickets: $75. Info: ctaudubon.org/adknight2020, 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Playing for Paws fundraiser, March 7, 6:30-11 p.m., Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Live music by Mia & the Riff and Acoustic Madness, food, raffles and more. All proceeds go to Animals in Distress, Project Precious Rescue, Thank Dog Rescue and Stratford Cat Project. 50/50 raffle proceeds go to Trumbull Animal Group. Tickets: $50, p4p2020.eventbrite.com. Info: miafanali@gmail.com.

Wilton Library’s 125th Anniversary Celebration Gala, March 28, 6:30 p.m., Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt St., Wilton. Honorees are Claude and Jennifer Amadeo, and Catherine Romer. Dinner and dancing with the Lester Lanin Orchestra; black tie encouraged. Tickets begin at $275; table sponsorships available. Info: one.bidpal.net/wla125gala, wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6321.

Dance

Learn an Irish Jig, March 7, 9:15 and 10 a.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. The Lenihan School of Irish Dance will perform and give lessons. Free. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Film

The Hello Girls, March 5, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Hosted by the League of Women Voters and includes a panel discussion. Free. Register online. Info:, wiltonlibrary.org.

The Biggest Little Farm, March 6, 6-8 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: norwalkartsdistrict.com.

Frida - Viva La Vida, March 24, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bolshoi Ballet’s production of Romeo and Juliet, March 29, 5:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Great Barrier Reef, Superpower Dogs and Dolphins. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Volunteer Orientation Sessions, March 7, 14, 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, MFeliciano@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799, ext. 115.

IMAGES Photography Competition, submission accepted April 17-19, 411 Church St., Guilford. Submission applications must be completed online before work is dropped off. Info” shorelinearts.org/images-submission-info.

Trumbull Library Juried Photo Contest, all ages, no residency restrictions. Submit works by March 17 to trumbullartsubmissions@gmail.com. Notification of results: March 31. Artwork received at Trumbull Library: April 21-28. Exhibition opens May 5.

Young Writers’ Competition: What in the Mansion is This?, submissions accepted through June 5, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Awards ceremony, Nov. 22, 2-4 p.m. Competition is open to grade 3-8 students in the tri-state area. Stories will be picked up from contestants and their teachers on Friday, June 5, and competition winners will be notified by mid-September. Info: 203-838-9799, ext. 6, education@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.