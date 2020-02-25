Fundraisers, screenings, auditions and more in Fairfield County

Agrippina will be screened on Feb. 29 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

After Dark

Coffee & Culture: A Benefit for the Darien Arts Center, featuring acoustic music by Dan Saulpaugh, artwork by 2019 Ginny Wright Scholarship recipient Caroline Haddad and complimentary beverages and light fare, Feb. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Caffè Nero, 1075 Post Rd., Darien. Tickets: $20. Info: darienarts.org.

Adirondack Night, March 7, 6-9 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Music, food, open bar, local craft beers, auctions and a bonfire. Supports the Adirondack Night Annual Giving Fund Inaugural Education Appeal 2020. Tickets: $75. Info: ctaudubon.org/adknight2020, 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Playing for Paws fundraiser, March 7, 6:30-11 p.m., Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Live music by Mia & the Riff and Acoustic Madness, food, raffles and more. All proceeds go to Animals in Distress, Project Precious Rescue, Thank Dog Rescue and Stratford Cat Project. 50/50 raffle proceeds go to Trumbull Animal Group. Tickets: $50, p4p2020.eventbrite.com. Info: miafanali@gmail.com.

Film

Fly Fishing Film Tour, Feb. 28, 7-10 p.m., Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main St., Newtown. Benefits local Trout Unlimited Projects. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: flyfilmtour.myeventscenter.com/event/Newtown-Ct-36774.

Agrippina, Feb. 29, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Hello Girls, March 5, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Hosted by the League of Women Voters and includes a panel discussion. Free. Register online. Info:, wiltonlibrary.org.

The Biggest Little Farm, March 6, 6-8 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: norwalkartsdistrict.com.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet, March 29, 5:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Great Barrier Reef, Superpower Dogs and Dolphins. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Smartphone Photo Contest: Pic Darien, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien is accepting entries at darienarts.org through Feb. 29. Winners will be notified in April and all entries will be showcased in the 2020 Pic Darien slideshow. Info: 203-655-8683.

Call for Photographers, FOCUS ’20, the Wilton Arts Council’s 22nd annual photography exhibit, March 7-27, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Photos may be dropped off at the Wilton Library Feb. 29, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and March 1, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Fee: $5-$10. Reception: March 13, 6-7:30 p.m. Info: wiltonarts.org, focuswac@wiltonarts.org, 203-834-9986.

Call for Artists: 2020 Youth Art Celebration, Feb. 29-April 25, Easton Public Library 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton. Youth ages 5-18 may submit artwork Feb. 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.. Reception: March 15, 3 p.m. Pickup, April 25, 10 a.m.-noon. Entry fee: $10-30. Info: Kathy Davidson, 203-261-7351 info@eastonartscouncil.org.

Call for Entries: SPECTRUM Contemporary Art Show: VISIONS 2020, Submissions in all media will be accepted through March 4 at carriagebarn.org. Show runs April 4-May 3, Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Call for CT Youth Photographers: Wilton Arts Council’s FOCUS ’20, submit photos Feb. 29, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and March 1, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Photos will be on display at the Wilton Library March 7-27. Awards Reception, March 13, 6-7:30 p.m. Info: wiltonarts.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Volunteer Orientation Sessions, March 7, 14, 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, MFeliciano@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799, ext. 115.

Young Writers’ Competition: What in the Mansion is This?, submissions accepted through June 5, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Awards ceremony, Nov. 22, 2-4 p.m. Competition is open to grade 3-8 students in the tri-state area. Stories will be picked up from contestants and their teachers on Friday, June 5, and competition winners will be notified by mid-September. Info: 203-838-9799, ext. 6, education@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.