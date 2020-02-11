Fundraisers, screenings, auditions and more in Fairfield County

Lifehouse will perform at a Valentine's Day fundraiser on Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $135. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

After Dark

Valentine’s Day Fundraiser: featuring Lifehouse, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Champagne, desserts, live auction. Tickets: $135. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Coffee & Culture: A Benefit for the Darien Arts Center, featuring acoustic music by Dan Saulpaugh, artwork by 2019 Ginny Wright Scholarship recipient Caroline Haddad and complimentary beverages and light fare, Feb. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Caffè Nero, 1075 Post Rd., Darien. Tickets: $20. Info: darienarts.org.

Adirondack Night, March 7, 6-9 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Music, food, open bar, local craft beers, auctions and a bonfire. Supports the Adirondack Night Annual Giving Fund Inaugural Education Appeal 2020. Tickets: $75. Info: ctaudubon.org/adknight2020, 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

Dance

East Coast Contemporary Ballet: A Celebration of Love for the Arts, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., Darien Arts Center, Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets: $35. Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Film

Pizza, A Love Story, Feb. 14, 7 and 9 p.m., Bow-Tie Criterion Cinema, 86 Temple St., New Haven. Reception with filmmakers, 6-7 p.m. Q&A follows screening. Info: PizzaALoveStory.com.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Giselle , Feb. 16, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Swan Lake, Feb. 23, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Crosby: Remember My Name, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Agrippina, Feb. 29, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Hello Girls, March 5, 6:30-8 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Hosted by the League of Women Voters and includes a panel discussion. Free. Register online. Info:, wiltonlibrary.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Great Barrier Reef, Superpower Dogs and Dolphins. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Open Auditions for The Exonerated, Feb. 16 and 17, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Show runs Friday and Saturdays, 8 p.m., June 5-27; Sundays, 5 p.m., June 14 and 21, 5 p.m. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/auditions/.

Young Writers’ Competition: What in the Mansion is This?, Feb. 17-June 5, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Awards ceremony, Nov. 22, 2-4 p.m. Competition is open to grade 3-8 students in the tri-state area. Stories will be picked up from contestants and their teachers on Friday, June 5, and competition winners will be notified by mid-September. Info: 203-838-9799, ext. 6, education@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

One Book One Town (OBOT) Writing Contest, submission deadline, Feb. 21, 5 p.m. Winners will be notified by March 5. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/OBOT.

Open Casting Call: Morning’s At Seven by Paul Osborn, Feb. 24 and 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m., TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave. (20 Elm St. Ext. for GPS), New Milford. Appointments encouraged: frank.arcaro@gmail.com or 917-690-2460. Walk-ins welcome. Info: theatreworks.us/actors/index.php.

Smartphone Photo Contest: Pic Darien, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien is accepting entries at darienarts.org through Feb. 29. Winners will be notified in April and all entries will be showcased in the 2020 Pic Darien slideshow. Info: 203-655-8683.

Call for Photographers, FOCUS ’20, the Wilton Arts Council’s 22nd annual photography exhibit, March 7-27, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Photos may be dropped off at the Wilton Library Feb. 29, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and March 1, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Fee: $5-$10. Reception: March 13, 6-7:30 p.m. Info: wiltonarts.org, focuswac@wiltonarts.org, 203-834-9986.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Volunteer Orientation Sessions, March 7, 14, 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, MFeliciano@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799, ext. 115.