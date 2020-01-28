Fundraisers, screenings, a recital and more in Fairfield County

After Dark

New Wave Dance Party Fundraiser, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Acoustic Duets Fundraiser, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., The Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Features local performers. All proceeds benefit The Wilton Playshop. Tickets: $35. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Valentine’s Day Fundraiser: featuring Lifehouse, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Champagne, desserts, live auction. Tickets: $135. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dance

So We Think We Can Dance, Feb. 2, 2 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets $15. Info: darienarts.org.

Film

Porgy and Bess, Feb. 1, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Oscar Shorts: Live Action, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Oscar Shorts: Animation, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Giselle, performed by The Bolshoi Ballet, Feb. 16, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Swan Lake, performed by The Bolshoi Ballet, Feb. 23, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Crosby: Remember My Name, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Agrippina, Feb. 29, 12:55 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

IMAX Theater at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Screening Great Barrier Reef, Superpower Dogs and Dolphins. Tickets part of aquarium admission. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Monday Matinees, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Trying Out

Evita Auditions, Feb. 2, 3 p.m.; Feb. 3, 7 p.m., The Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Callbacks, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. Musical runs April 24-May 9. Strong singers, dancers, and actors from ages 7 to 70 encouraged to audition. Info: wiltonplayshop.org/auditions.

Open Auditions for The Exonerated, Feb. 9 and 10, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Show runs Friday and Saturdays, 8 p.m., June 5-27; Sundays, 5 p.m., June 14 and 21, 5 p.m. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/auditions/.

Independent Filmmakers Sought, The Brookfield Arts Commission invites independent filmmakers who live and/or film in CT and bordering states (MA, NY, and RI) to submit their short films through Film Freeway at filmfreeway.com/ShortsandtothePoint by Feb. 14. Afternoon of Regional Short Films: Brookfield Film Festival, April 3-5. Info/Tickets: BACReservations@gmail.com or by telephone at 203-740-2034.

Young Writers’ Competition: What in the Mansion is This?, Feb. 17-June 5, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Awards ceremony, Nov. 22, 2-4 p.m. Competition is open to grade 3-8 students in the tri-state area. Stories will be picked up from contestants and their teachers on Friday, June 5, and competition winners will be notified by mid-September. Info: 203-838-9799, ext. 6, education@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

One Book One Town Writing Contest, Submission deadline, Feb. 21, 5 p.m. Winners will be notified by March 5. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/OBOT.

Smartphone Photo Contest: Pic Darien, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien is accepting entries at darienarts.org through Feb. 29. Winners will be notified in April and all entries will be showcased in the 2020 Pic Darien slideshow. Info: 203-655-8683.