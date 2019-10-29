Frozen, Paw Patrol, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and more

Frozen Adventure, Nov. 3, 2 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Celebrate the upcoming release of Frozen 2 with games and crafts. Registration required. Free. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, 203-256-3160.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Party, Nov. 6, 4 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Registration required. Free. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, 203-256-3160.

Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue, Nov. 9 and 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19-$140. Info: palacestamford.org.

Drawing BIG: Family Workshop with Jennifer Reid, Jan. 12, 1-4 p.m., Silvermine School of Art, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Cost: $65-$125. Info/Registration: 203-966-6668.

Nature

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.