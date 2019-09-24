‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ is all about the love

Creating a series based on an existing movie can go a lot of different ways, so luckily for audiences, Mindy Kaling is brilliant and her adaptation of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is clever, funny and deeply heartfelt.

Like the classic Hugh Grant romcom from 1994, the Kaling’s series is about an American girl who visits London where she meets someone and sparks fly. At this point the Hulu series deviates from the source material as it follows Maya’s visit to see her best pals from college only to discover that the cute guy she met at the airport is Ainsley’s boyfriend, Kash. After Kash jilts Ainsley at the altar, he has a hard time getting Maya out of his mind.

The Hulu series takes place across a couple of years, and gives the viewer more time to know and enjoy the amusing characters who populate the show. It also adds an element of reality to the complicated relationship that unfurls between Maya and Kash as they find themselves repeatedly thrown together at their friends’ different life events. The cast of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is vibrant and full of life. Even the smaller roles in this series are fleshed out, and of course, there are plenty of ups and downs and lovely callbacks to the original film. Maya, Ainsley, Duffy and Craig share a spectacular friendship that has outlived college, breakups and long distance phone calls. When a personal disaster drives Maya in with Ainsley in London, the duo become even more inseparable, which causes some issues for Gemma, Ainsley’s British bestie. Duffy puzzles over how to get over his decade-long crush on Maya and Craig finds himself forced to grow up if he wants to maintain his relationship with the spunky Zara.

The series also includes more than a few homages to famous romcoms as the characters first reunite at a romcom-themed party and the show mentions or references “Mamma Mia!,” “Say Anything,” “The Princess Bride,” “Love & Basketball” and “Love Actually” throughout the series.

The talented Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) shines with a spot-on American accent as Maya, the conflicted and lovesick heroine. Nikesh Patel captures the audience’s heart as well as Maya’s boyfriend as he tries to find his true self as Kash.

