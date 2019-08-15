Food trucks, concerts and more this weekend

NRBQ will perform on Aug. 18 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org. NRBQ will perform on Aug. 18 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org. Photo: Norm DeMoura / Contributed Photo Photo: Norm DeMoura / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Food trucks, concerts and more this weekend 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Delbert McClinton

Delbert McClinton will perform on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $68. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Milford Oyster Festival

The 45th annual Milford Oyster Festival is on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1 Shipyard Lane, Milford, featuring music by Extreme, food, drinks, and children’s activities. For more information, visit milfordoysterfestival.com.

Wilton Food Truck Festival

The Wilton Food Truck Festival is on Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Miller Driscoll School, 219 Wolfpit Road, Wilton. It features food, live music, craft sale and kids’ entertainment. Admission is $10 per car. For more information, visit trackside.org.

Bonerama Plays Zeppelin

Bonerama Plays Zeppelin on Aug. 17 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Funniest Comic

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest continues on Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Eight contestants compete for laughs and six comics advance. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

SummerFest CT

SummerFest CT is on Aug. 18 from 3-9 p.m. at Riverwalk, 100 Canal Street, Shelton, featuring John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Hey Nineteen, and Rico Monaco Band with Tito Puente Jr. Attendees bring nonperishable food to be donated to Spooner House food pantry. Tickets are $40-$45. For more information, visit SummerFestCT.com.

Otis and the Hurricanes

Otis and the Hurricanes will perform on Aug. 18 at 5:30-7 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, Weston. Suggested admission of $20-$25 grants entry to the historical society’s Women Who Made Weston Weston exhibit starting at 4 p.m. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys will perform on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $130. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

NRBQ

NRBQ will perform on Aug. 18 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.