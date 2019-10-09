Folk, rock and classic concerts are rolling in Fairfield County
Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $80. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
The Spadtastics: Grateful Dead Tribute, Oct. 11, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
The Fab Faux: White Album Faves and Mixed Set, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Dead On Live, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $22.50-$35. Info: palacestamford.org.
Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi, Oct. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
America, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Susan Werner, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Voices Café, The Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets: $27. Info: voicescafe.org.
Veronica Swift, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $40-$75. Info: caramoor.org.
Organist Andrew Gordon, Oct. 13, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Free; donations accepted. Info: richterarts.org.
Let’s Not Do It Again..loves me....loves me not, Oct. 13, 3 p.m., Easton Public Library, 693 Morehouse Rd., Easton. The Hot to Trot Trio will perform. Free, but donations accepted. Info: 203-261-9160.
Pianist Stephen Hough, Oct. 13, 4 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.
Zach Williams — Rescue Story: The Tour (featuring Josh Baldwin), Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $29-$100. Info: palacestamford.org.
Rick Wakeman, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Keyboardist from the band YES. Tickets: $80-$150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Bonnie Bishop, Oct. 13, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Rickie Lee Jones, Oct. 16, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $85. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Renaissance, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Switchfoot, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $28.10-$61. Info: palacestamford.org.
Air Supply, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$199. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Drop Party with Cabin Fever, Ghost Tones, Oct. 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
J.J. Grey, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Sherezade Panthaki with The Helicon Ensemble, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org.
Cosmos Piano Duo, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Free; donations accepted. Info: richterarts.org.
Cecile Licad, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Danbury Concert Association, 43 Lake Ave. Ext. Danbury. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-837-8732, wcsupac.eventbrite.com.
Pipescreams Halloween Concert, Oct. 20, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2301 Main St., Stratford. Greater Bridgeport Chapter of the American Guild of Organists perform in this Halloween-themed Broadway concert. Costumes encouraged. Tickets: $5-$15. Info: greaterbridgeportago.org.
Letters to My Future Self — Original Works for Electroacoustic Viola, Oct. 20, 4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Registration/Info: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.
Choral Evensong & Recital, Oct. 20, 5 p.m., Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Rd., East, Westport. Free. Info: chtwestport.org/tickets, 203-227-0827.
Steve Tyrell, Oct. 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Mat Kearney: City of Black & White tour, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $42.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Tony Bennett, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $82-$247. Info: palacestamford.org.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $67.50-$100. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Marco Benevento with the Mattson 2, Oct. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Cale Dodds, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.
Christopher Robin Band with special guest Grammy-winning drummer Charlie Hall, Oct. 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.
Gordon Lightfoot, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Antonio Sanchez and his band Migration, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $65-$165. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
The Marshall Tucker Band (with special guests The Outlaws), Nov. 1, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $34.50-$85. Info: palacestamford.org.
GBS Concert: Telling Tales, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Classical music anchored by Brahms’ Fourth Symphony. Tickets: $39-$240. Info: GBS.org, 203-576-0263.
Evnin Rising Stars I, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.
Evnin Rising Stars II, Nov. 3, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.
U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performance, Nov. 3, 3 p.m., Southern Connecticut State University’s Lyman Center, 501 Crescent St., New Haven. Free. Tickets: 203-392-6154.
Levi Hummon, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.
Thalea String Quartet, Nov. 17, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.
Hudson Valley Electric Jazz Band, Nov. 17, 6-8:30 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center at Waveny Park, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets: $20. Info: eventbrite.com.
The Temptations & The Four Tops, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $55-$95. Info: palacestamford.org.
Marty Stuart, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55-$199. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
A Carpenters Christmas, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Lisa Rock and her 6-piece band perform The Carpenters holiday music. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.
Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon: John Denver Christmas Show, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Cost: $30-$50. Tickets/Info: wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/.