Folk, rock and classic concerts are rolling in Fairfield County

Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues, Oct. 10, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $80. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Spadtastics: Grateful Dead Tribute, Oct. 11, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Fab Faux: White Album Faves and Mixed Set, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dead On Live, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $22.50-$35. Info: palacestamford.org.

Stanley Jordan Plays Jimi, Oct. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

America, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Susan Werner, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Voices Café, The Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets: $27. Info: voicescafe.org.

Veronica Swift, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $40-$75. Info: caramoor.org.

Organist Andrew Gordon, Oct. 13, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Free; donations accepted. Info: richterarts.org.

Let’s Not Do It Again..loves me....loves me not, Oct. 13, 3 p.m., Easton Public Library, 693 Morehouse Rd., Easton. The Hot to Trot Trio will perform. Free, but donations accepted. Info: 203-261-9160.

Pianist Stephen Hough, Oct. 13, 4 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Zach Williams — Rescue Story: The Tour (featuring Josh Baldwin), Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $29-$100. Info: palacestamford.org.

Rick Wakeman, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Keyboardist from the band YES. Tickets: $80-$150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bonnie Bishop, Oct. 13, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Rickie Lee Jones, Oct. 16, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $85. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Renaissance, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Switchfoot, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $28.10-$61. Info: palacestamford.org.

Air Supply, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$199. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Drop Party with Cabin Fever, Ghost Tones, Oct. 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

J.J. Grey, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sherezade Panthaki with The Helicon Ensemble, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org.

Cosmos Piano Duo, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Free; donations accepted. Info: richterarts.org.

Cecile Licad, Oct. 20, 3 p.m., Danbury Concert Association, 43 Lake Ave. Ext. Danbury. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-837-8732, wcsupac.eventbrite.com.

Pipescreams Halloween Concert, Oct. 20, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2301 Main St., Stratford. Greater Bridgeport Chapter of the American Guild of Organists perform in this Halloween-themed Broadway concert. Costumes encouraged. Tickets: $5-$15. Info: greaterbridgeportago.org.

Letters to My Future Self — Original Works for Electroacoustic Viola, Oct. 20, 4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Registration/Info: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Choral Evensong & Recital, Oct. 20, 5 p.m., Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Rd., East, Westport. Free. Info: chtwestport.org/tickets, 203-227-0827.

Steve Tyrell, Oct. 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mat Kearney: City of Black & White tour, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $42.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tony Bennett, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $82-$247. Info: palacestamford.org.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $67.50-$100. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Marco Benevento with the Mattson 2, Oct. 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Cale Dodds, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Christopher Robin Band with special guest Grammy-winning drummer Charlie Hall, Oct. 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Gordon Lightfoot, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Antonio Sanchez and his band Migration, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $65-$165. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Marshall Tucker Band (with special guests The Outlaws), Nov. 1, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $34.50-$85. Info: palacestamford.org.

GBS Concert: Telling Tales, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Classical music anchored by Brahms’ Fourth Symphony. Tickets: $39-$240. Info: GBS.org, 203-576-0263.

Evnin Rising Stars I, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.

Evnin Rising Stars II, Nov. 3, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.

U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble performance, Nov. 3, 3 p.m., Southern Connecticut State University’s Lyman Center, 501 Crescent St., New Haven. Free. Tickets: 203-392-6154.

Levi Hummon, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Thalea String Quartet, Nov. 17, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: caramoor.org.

Hudson Valley Electric Jazz Band, Nov. 17, 6-8:30 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center at Waveny Park, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets: $20. Info: eventbrite.com.

The Temptations & The Four Tops, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $55-$95. Info: palacestamford.org.

Marty Stuart, Nov. 21, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55-$199. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Carpenters Christmas, Nov. 29, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Lisa Rock and her 6-piece band perform The Carpenters holiday music. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon: John Denver Christmas Show, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Cost: $30-$50. Tickets/Info: wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com/.