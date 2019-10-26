Fighting the autumn chill with savory mushroom and onion bites

Mushroom and onion bites are great for chilly days.

Cooler temperatures mean two things in my house; one, I can now wear sweaters without being mocked by my family and two, it’s baking season. With football season underway I wanted to prepare something other than nachos and pizza rolls to nibble on while screaming at football players to get their butts in gear and to run the ball. Unfortunately, my couchside coaching hasn’t done much for my team yet this season, but this savory puff pastry certainly helped distract me from a few heartbreaking fumbles.

Mushrooms and onions are a beloved combination, like peanut butter and chocolate or tomato and cheese and they offer such a cozy and warm flavor, which is perfect for chilly days and screaming at the defensive line to wake up. If you’re in need of a tasty appetizer or a half time distraction, give these mushroom and onion puff bites a whirl.

Mushroom and onion bites

1 yellow onion diced

8 oz diced mushrooms

17.3 oz frozen puff pastry

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

½ tablespoon oregano

Salt

Pepper

Let the puff pastry thaw (it should take about 40 minutes) and preheat the oven to 425 degrees. While the pastry thaws, dice the onion and place in a covered pan with the oil and oregano. Stir the onion mix occasionally until they turn a golden brown. While the onions cook, dice the mushrooms. Once the onions are ready, add the diced mushrooms to the pan and stir for 10 minutes. Add the sherry vinegar to the mix and add salt and pepper to taste. Remove the onion and mushroom mix from the heat and let it cool for 10 minutes. By now the puff pastry should be thawed; quickly roll out the pastry with a rolling pin and evenly spoon the mixture onto the pastry. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown. Slice the pastry with a pizza cutter and serve.