Festivals, forest bathing, 5Ks and more in Fairfield County

Milford Irish Festival, Sept. 13, 6-11 p.m. and Sept. 14, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Fowler Pavilion, 1 Shipyard Ln., Milford. The festival will offer Irish cultural activities and programs for children. Tickets: free for children under 12, $5 Friday, $10 Saturday. Info: milfordirish.org.

Shinrin-Yoku Sanctuary Walk, Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1-2 p.m. CT Audubon’s Larsen Sanctuary, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Based on the Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku, known as forest bathing, this walk, guided by Harvard-trained health educator Dr. Roxanne Daleo focuses on forest breathing. Cost: $15-$20. Advance registration required. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Westonstock: Six Hours of live 60s music, festivities and peace, Sept. 14, 2-8 p.m., Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Rain date: Sept. 15. In celebration of this year’s historic 50th anniversary of Woodstock, the Weston Historical Society will host Westonstock, a day-long musical festival. Tickets: $5-$45. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Appraisal Fair, Sept. 14, 4-7 p.m., Old Town Hall, 2 Belden Hill Ln., Wilton. Hosted by Drum Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Admission: $30. Bring up to three items for an additional $25. Fundraiser for Drum Hill DAR Educational Scholarships. Info: drumhilldar.org, 203-858-1483.

Moth Night, Sept. 14, 7:30-9 p.m., The Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Participants learn about moth life history, and how to make an attractant to see moths in their own backyard, which they will be able to take home with them. Includes outdoor moth station. Free. Info/Registration: 203-734-2513.

Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo, Sept. 14-15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Harbor Point Boardwalk, 1 Harbor Point Rd., Stamford. Free admission. Info: HWL-EXPOS.com.

Trash Dash 5K plogging event, Sept. 15, 8 a.m., Newman’s Own Hall of The Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. Hosted by Keep America Beautiful and The Maritime Aquarium. Check-in: 7-8 a.m. Registration: $30. Registration for children under 12: $20. Info: act.kab.org/trash-dash.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Old-fashioned Flea Market, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mathews Park, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799, ext. 4.

Trumbull Arts Festival, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trumbull Town Hall Green, 5866 Main St., rain or shine; free admission. Juried crafters, artists, authors, community booths, food trucks, entertainment, children’s creative center. Info: 203-452-5065, arts@trumbull-ct.gov.

44th Ukrainian Festival, Sept. 15, 11 a.m., Paproski’s Castle Hill Pumpkin Patch, 25 Sugar Ln., Newtown. Divine liturgy, Ukrainian food, Ukrainian entertainment, Ukrainian arts and crafts, vendors and more. Admission by donation. Info: 203-269-5909; 203-426-5487.

Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Sept. 21, 9-10 a.m., early buying, $5 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free; Sept. 22, 1-5 p.m.; Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., half price; Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $5/bag, Wilton Library, 137 Old. Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Proceeds benefit library. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

CT Ukulele Festival, Sept. 21, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Featuring Bruce Off Broadway, a Ukulele Tribute to the music of Bruce Springsteen, music, food and drink, workshops, strum-a-longs, free performances and an open mic competition. Portion of the proceeds will be donated to Smilow Family Breast Health Center at Norwalk Hospital. Info: ctukulelefestival.com.

Famous Families of Fairfield historic bike ride, Sept. 22, 1 p.m., beginning at the Green in front of Town Hall, 725 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Tour will cover about 8.5 miles and visit various points of interest recounting the stories of important Fairfield families. Cost: $8-$10. Info/Registration: Fairfieldhistory.org/events/famous-families-of-fairfield-historical-bike-tour/.

Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge, Sept. 29, 7:30 a.m., Greenwich Water Club, 49 River Rd., Cos Cob. Charity rowing event supports Swim Across America Fairfield County and its local beneficiary the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT). Registration/Info: swimacrossamerica.org/gwc2019.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Halloween tours, Oct. 18-20; Oct. 25-27, 5:30 p.m., 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/.

Walk/Run for Abilis, Oct. 20, 7:30 a.m. registration, Greenwich Point Park. 5K Run starts at 9 a.m. Includes children’s activities, Bubble Bus, music, arts & crafts, a 1-mile wheelchair and stroller-accessible walk, plus the 5K run. One of Abilis’ largest fundraiser events. Registration: $20-$40. Info: abilis.us/walkrun.