Festivals, concerts and more this weekend in Fairfield County

The Last of the Red Hot Lovers runs Sept. 6-28 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org. The Last of the Red Hot Lovers runs Sept. 6-28 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org. Photo: Alicia Dempster / Contributed Photo Photo: Alicia Dempster / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Festivals, concerts and more this weekend in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Close to the Line

Close to the Line will be displayed Sept. 5 through Oct. 12 at the Burt Chernow Galleries at the Housatonic Museum Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. Mari Rantanen and Kirsten Reynolds’ work is an investigation of geometric abstraction through a performative lens. For more information, visit www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum.

Jazz, Funk and Blues

The Ridgefield Jazz, Funk and Blues Weekend runs Sept. 5-8 at various venues in Ridgefield. Throughout the weekend a lineup of jazz, funk, and blues artists will perform. For more information, visit jazzfunk.org.

Fairfield Counts

The Fairfield Counts will perform on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. Kicking off this year’s Jazz, Funk and Blues festival. Free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

The Last of the Red Hot Lovers

The Last of the Red Hot Lovers runs Sept. 6-28 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Silk Painters

The Silk Painters International NY Metro Chapter Art Exhibition runs Sept. 6 through Oct. 3 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Norwalk Oyster Festival

The Norwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival is on Sept. 6 from 6 to 11 p.m., Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Veteran’s Park, 42 Seaview Avenue, Norwalk. The festival features live entertainment, food and activities. Admission is $5-$12. For more information, visit seaport.org.

Half Step

Half Step will perform on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Wellie Jackson

Wellie Jackson will perform on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Jane Monheit

Jane Monheit will perform on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bird walk

A Fall Bird Walk will be held on Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Connecticut Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. For ages 5-12. Tickets are $5. Advance registration required. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.

First Responders Day

First Responders Day is on Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White Street, Danbury. Free admission and Railyard Local train rides for first responders and their families (with ID card or in uniform). For more information, visit danburyrailwaymuseum.org.

Simply Barbra

Simply Barbra Celebrates Hello, Dolly on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Steven Brinberg performs as Barbara Streisand. Tickets are $32-$35. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Voces De America

Voces De America is on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets for the multicultural festival are $30. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Funniest Comic

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest continues on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. at The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

The Green

The Green will perform on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples will perform on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $77.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Carlos Gomez Quartet

The Carlos Gomez Quartet will perform on Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. at Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. Part of Ridgefield’s second annual Jazz, Funk and Blues Weekend. Free. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org. For more information, visit jazzfunk.org.

Member Show

Carriage Barn Arts Center 42nd annual Member Show runs Sept. 8 through Oct. 11 at 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. For more information, visit carriagebarn.org.

Ukrainian Day Festival

The Ukrainian Day Festival is on Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. at St. Basil’s Seminary, 195 Glenbrook Road, Stamford. Admission is $10. For more information, call 203-269-5909.

Classical music

Timothy Chen and Ava Turner perform works by Beethoven, Bach, Chopin, Debussy, Ravel and Moszkowski on Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. Free, but donations accepted. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Fortunate Youth

Fortunate Youth with Edjacated Phools, Organically Good Trio will perform on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.