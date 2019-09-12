Festivals, concerts and more head to Fairfield County this weekend

The Shinrin-Yoku Sanctuary Walk is on Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the CT Audubon's Larsen Sanctuary, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. Based on the Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku, known as forest bathing, this walk, guided by Harvard-trained health educator Dr. Roxanne Daleo focuses on forest breathing. Admission is $15-$20. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.

Cabaret

Cabaret runs Sept. 13-28 at the Trevi Lounge, 548 King’s Highway, Fairfield. Tickets are $15 - $40. For more information, visit FairfieldCenterStage.org.

Irish Festival

The Milford Irish Festival runs Sept. 13 from 6 to 11 p.m. and Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Fowler Pavilion, 1 Shipyard Lane, Milford. The festival will offer Irish cultural activities and programs for children. Tickets are free for children under 12, $5 Friday, $10 Saturday. For more information, visit milfordirish.org.

Black Pumas

The Black Pumas will perform on Sept. 13 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sister Hazel

Sister Hazel will perform on Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Health Expo

The Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo will be held Sept. 14-15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harbor Point Boardwalk, 1 Harbor Point Road, Stamford. Admission is free. For more information, visit HWL-EXPOS.com.

Forest bathing

Westonstock

Westonstock is on Sept. 14 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Road, Weston. In celebration of this year’s historic 50th anniversary of Woodstock, the Weston Historical Society will host Westonstock, a day-long musical festival. Tickets are $5-$45. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Appraisal Fair

The Drum Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host an Appraisal Fair on Sept. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Old Town Hall, 2 Belden Hill Lane, Wilton. Admission is $30. Visitors can bring up to three items for an additional $25. Proceeds will be used for the Drum Hill DAR Educational Scholarships. For more information, visit drumhilldar.org.

Lions Gate Trio

French Music with the Lions Gate Trio will be on Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Registration is required. For more information, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

As Time Goes By

As Time Goes By...Music of the 1940s will be performed on Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Avenue, Norwalk. Suzanne Sheridan, Greg DeTroy and John Mobilio will perform. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit musicofthe1940s.brownpapertickets.com.

Black & White Ball

The Black & White Ball: A De-Lovely Evening is on Sept. 14 at 5:15 p.m. at 25 Powers Court, Westport. Featuring Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O’Hara and Sirius/XM radio personality Seth Rudetsky, the gala includes a cocktail party, dinner, live and silent auctions and an after-party with dancing and live music by Cutting Edge Dueling Pianos. Tickets are $350 -$2,500. Proceeds will benefit Westport Country Playhouse. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org/Gala2019.

Dancing Stars of Greenwich

The Dancing Stars of Greenwich charity dance-off gala for Abilis is on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Tamarack Country Club, 55 Locust Road, Greenwich. Local celebrities and community leaders perform a choreographed dance routine, mirroring the hit TV show. Tickets are $270. For more information, visit dancingstarsofgreenwich.net.

Midtown Men

The Midtown Men will perform on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $30-$80. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

80s Dance Party

The Fairfield Theatre Company’s 80s Dance Party is on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. Proceeds benefit the Fairfield Theatre Company. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Comic contest

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest continues on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

AONE Exhibit

The AONE exhibit runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 18 at Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. An opening reception will be held on Sept. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. The 69th annual AONE is a national exhibition honoring emerging and established artists. For more information, visit silvermineart.org.

Trash Dash

The Trash Dash 5K plogging event is on Sept. 15 at 8 a.m. at Newman’s Own Hall of the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water Street, Norwalk. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. The 5K is hosted by Keep America Beautiful and the Maritime Aquarium. Check-in is from 7 to 8 a.m. Registration is $30. Registration for children under 12 is $20. For more information, visit act.kab.org/trash-dash.

Flea Market

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Old-fashioned Flea Market is on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mathews Park, 295 West Avenue, Norwalk. For more information, visit lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Trumbull Arts Festival

The Trumbull Arts Festival is on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Trumbull Town Hall Green, 5866 Main Street. The festival offers juried crafters, artists, authors, community booths, food trucks, entertainment and children’s creative center. For more information, call 203-452-5065.

Ukrainian Festival

The 44th Ukrainian Festival will be held on Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at Paproski’s Castle Hill Pumpkin Patch, 25 Sugar Lane, Newtown. The festival offers divine liturgy, Ukrainian food, Ukrainian entertainment, Ukrainian arts and crafts, vendors and more. Admission is by donation. For more information, call 203-269-5909.

King Lear

King Lear will be screened on Sept. 15 at noon at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Andrew Armstrong

Andrew Armstrong will perform on Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Danbury Concert Association, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit wcsupac.eventbrite.com.

Berkshire Jazz Band

The Berkshire Jazz Band will perform on Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. The concert is free. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Wilton Virtuosi

The Wilton Music Studios Virtuosi will perform on Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. at th Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Faculty members of Wilton Music Studios will present an eclectic program of chamber music, mixing winds, strings and piano. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Naturally 7

Naturally 7 will perform on Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ana Popovic

Ana Popovic will perform on Sept. 15 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mad Skillet

John Medeski's Mad Skillet will be performed on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28-$32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.