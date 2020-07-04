Farm fresh berries dazzle in a summer mocktail

During a recent stroll through my local farm’s market I decided to embrace the summer heat and pick up a few cartons of blueberries, strawberries and blackberries. This time of year I have a tendency to buy fruit in bulk, partially because I can’t resist a plump strawberry and partially because I tend to make my yearly stockpile of jam in the summer (which allows me to transform into the jam fairy, casually whipping jars of jam out of my purse for any occasion).

However, I wasn’t quite ready to melt in front of a vat of syrupy fruit so I decided to whip up a simple berry fruit salad and pair it with a quick and easy mocktail.

Mocktails have been on the rise lately as more people try to reduce their alcohol consumption or choose to abstain from booze. Mocktails are also great given that some people don’t drink due to a variety of reasons such as being underage, being in AA, being pregnant, religious reasons, acting as the designated driver or simply not wanting alcohol.

So here’s a berry mocktail spritzer which can easily be adapted for those 21 and up looking to imbibe. This recipe has the added bonus of having a patriotic appearance from the blue and red hues of the berries so feel free to sip this delightful drink all summer long.

Berry Mocktail Spritz

Serves four to six

1 bottle Sprite (lemon soda of your choosing) or lemon seltzer

1 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup cored blackberries

1 cup blueberries

Ice

Mint (optional)

Slice and core the fruit after washing and place in a pitcher with ice. Pour the Sprite or seltzer over the fruit. Stir the fruit in the pitcher to release the juices, let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes before serving. To add an additional pop of flavor, place a pinch of mint on top of the drink to help enhance the fruity flavor.

For those looking to make this drink a bit more mature, replace the Sprite with a dry white wine and add a cup of simple syrup to the berry blend.