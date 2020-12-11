Fairfield University professor's novel gains national praise

2 1 of 2 Courtesy of Fairfield University / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Penguin Press / Contributed photo Show More Show Less



Award-winning author Phil Klay recently found his debut novel “Missionaries” listed among The Wall Street Journal’s “10 Best Books of 2020” and the 2020 “notable books” from the New York Times.

Penguin Press published his novel in October, which the Wall Street Journal called “a sweeping, interconnected novel of ideas in the tradition of Joseph Conrad and Norman Mailer...By taking a long view of the ‘rational insanity’ of global warfare, ‘Missionaries’ brilliantly fills one of the largest gaps in contemporary literature.” The New York Times said “Klay does not shy away from the thorny moral questions and psychological impacts of conflict, and the result is at once terrifying and thought-provoking.”