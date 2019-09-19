Exhibits, galleries and juried shows around Fairfield County

Opening

Recycled Art, Sept. 19 through Oct. 6, Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. Nigerian-born artist Faustin Adeniran’s art will be on display. He will give a talk about his art on Oct. 1 and a workshop on Oct. 5. Info: milfordarts.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists 42nd annual Juried Show, Sept. 21-Oct. 20, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org.

Art Centers

Carriage Barn Arts Center 42nd annual Member Show, through Oct. 11, Carriage Barn Arts Center in Waveny Park, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Gallery hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.; gallery closes at 4 p.m. Oct. 6. Free. Info: carriagebarn.org.

AONE, through Oct. 18, Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. The 69th annual AONE is a national exhibition honoring emerging and established artists. Info: silvermineart.org.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Info: milfordarts.org.

The Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Museums

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Sara Cwynar: Gilded Age through Nov. 10. Weather Report, Oct. 6 through March 29. Info: aldrichart.org.

The Bruce Museum, One Museum Dr., Greenwich. Info: brucemuseum.org or 203-869-0376.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

The Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Guided tours of Frances Osborne Kellogg’s estate and collection of antiques and fine art. Info: 203-734-2513.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111.

Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. Museum Day, Sept. 21, noon-4 p.m. Free admission in conjunction with Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day. The Trained Eye: The Art of Railways and Stations exhibit, Oct. 9-Jan. 5. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion, Oct. 18-27, 5:30-8 p.m. The Mansion’s Great Gatsby Tea, Nov. 3, 2-4 p.m. Tickets: $45-$50. The Mansion’s Holiday Exhibit, Nov. 20-Jan. 5, noon-4 p.m. Holiday Open House, Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m.

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Admission: $10. Info: danburyrail.org.

Libraries

Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

Silk Painters International — NY Metro Chapter Exhibition runs through Oct. 3, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Audubon Exhibit: His Supporters & Predecessors, through Sept. 29, Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Mexico & France Through the Lens of Karen Spencer, through Sept. 30, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. All images are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the library. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Bruce Horan Art Show, through Sept. 30, Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: dar.to/2p9tGeK.

Art & Text Exhibition: Dual show by artists Jane Davila and Karen Kalkstein, Oct. 8-Dec. 1, New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Part of Art Spaces in Fairfield County Libraries. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Historical

Taking the Cure, on view through Nov. 17, Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl., Westport. Exhibit casts a lens on the social management of mental illness. Vision & Dignity: The Art of George Hand Wright, through Nov. 17. Info: westporthistory.org.

The New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. The Merritt Parkway: History Day, Sept. 29, family friendly crafts and games, museums open. Shoes, an exhibition of 200 pairs of shoes from the museum’s extensive clothing and textile collection, on display extended through Oct. 15. History of New Canaan’s Fire Department, opening Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to noon. Common Ground: Irwin by award-winning photographer Torrance York on exhibit at the Gores Pavilion in Irwin Park through Nov. 3. Hours vary so call the historical society to confirm. Info: nchistory.org.

Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Lecture: In Search of the Old Leatherman, a talk by Nicholas Bellantoni, Emeritus Connecticut State Archaeologist. Sept. 28, 2-3:30 p.m. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Nature/Science

The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg.

Galleries

Emotional Connections, through Sept. 28, Geary Gallery of Darien, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Featuring the paintings of Jarvis Wilcox. Free. Info: gearygallery.com.

Reflections, through Sept. 22, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Info: artplacegallery.org.

The Beginning, through Dec. 1, Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Westport. The exhibit features work by Pam Ackley. Info: newtonroux.com.

Poetics of Structures, Susan Peyser, through Oct. 31, the Gallery @ the J at the Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Small Treasures, through Oct. 5, Maritime Garage Gallery, 11 North Water St., Norwalk. Features works of art that are no larger than 12 by 12 inches. Info: norwalkpark.org/public-art.

Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: igifineart.com.

Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Info: 203-762-8311.

New Deal artist James Daugherty: Abstract Art, through Nov. 4, The Mayor’s Gallery, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. The interaction of Color: Work from the 1950s and 60s. Info: 203-858-3082.

Close to the Line, Mari Rantanen and Kirsten Reynolds, an investigation of geometric abstraction through a performative lens, through Oct. 12, Burt Chernow Galleries at the Housatonic Museum Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. Info: www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum.

Natural Expressions, through Oct. 13, Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Features the artwork of Julie Leff and Karen Kalkstein. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Gun Violence and its Aftermath, Oct. 17-Dec. 5, UConn Stamford Art Gallery, 1 University Place, Stamford. Opening reception: Oct. 17, 5-7 p.m. June Ahrens has spent close to two years creating this work which was inspired and motivated by the horrific mass shootings in the U.S.

RPAC Gallery, 424R Main St., Ridgefield. Info: 475-215-5740, info@ridgefieldprideartcenter.com.