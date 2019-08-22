Exhibits, comedy and a 5K head to Fairfield County this weekend

The Natural Expressions exhibit runs Aug. 23 through Oct. 13 at the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. The exhibit features the artwork of Julie Leff and Karen Kalkstein. For more information, call 203-246-9065.

Natural Expressions

The Natural Expressions exhibit runs Aug. 23 through Oct. 13 at the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. The exhibit features the artwork of Julie Leff and Karen Kalkstein. For more information, call 203-246-9065.

Glass and Jewelry

The Glass and Jewelry Exhibition runs Aug. 24 through Sept. 15 at the Lynn Tendler Bignell Gallery, Brookfield Crafts Center, 286 Whisconier Road, Brookfield. An opening reception will be held on Aug. 24 from 5-8 p.m. For more information, visit brookfieldcraft.org.

Back the Track

The Wilton Back the Track Trot: Fund-raiser 5K Run and Fun Run will be held on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. at the Wilton track facility, 395 Danbury Road, Wilton. The registration fee is $35. For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/CT/Wilton/BackTheTrack.

Our Town

Our Town will be staged on Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. by MAC’s Eastbound Theatre at three different Milford locations: Act 1, Milford Green Gazebo; Act 2, Parson’s Building Veranda; and Act 3, behind DAR, next to the cemetery. The performance is free. For more information, visit milfordarts.org/ourtown.

Funniest Comic

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest continues on Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Eight contestants compete for laughs and six comics advance. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Gemini

Gemini will perform at Treehouse Comedy Live At The Ives on Aug. 24 at 8:30 p.m. at Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $20-$34.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Art in the Park

The third annual Art in the Park Festival is on Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Road, Wilton. This free annual event celebrates the birthday of the National Park Service and the creativity inspired by Weir Farm. Attendees can enjoy demonstrations, activity stations, free-to-use art supplies, refreshments, music and more. For more information, visit nps.gov/wefa/planyourvisit/art-in-park.

Agricultural Fair

The Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair is on Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Road, Wilton. Fair features juried exhibits of horticulture, home-arts of culinary, sewing and needlework, eggs, photography, crafts, small farm animals and watercolor painting. There are also baking contests, concessionaires, nonprofit organizations, games for children and food. The Tent Talks will feature experts on a variety of subjects who will be scheduled for 15-minute sessions throughout the day. Admission is $2 per person, or $1 per person with a nonperishable canned good that will go to the Wilton Interfaith Food Pantry. For more information, email info@cannongrange.org or call 203-762-1900.

Toad the Wet Sprocket

Toad the Wet Sprocket will perform on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $69.50-$90. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.