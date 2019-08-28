Exhibits and galleries in Fairfield County

The Bruce Horan Art Show runs through Sept. 30 at the Darien Library, 1441 Post Road, Darien. For more information, visit dar.to/2p9tGeK. The Bruce Horan Art Show runs through Sept. 30 at the Darien Library, 1441 Post Road, Darien. For more information, visit dar.to/2p9tGeK. Photo: Darien Library / Contributed Photo Photo: Darien Library / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Exhibits and galleries in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Opening

Poetics of Structures, Susan Peyser, Sept. 1-Oct. 31, the Gallery @ the J at the Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Wine & Art, an artist reception, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m. Free. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Art Centers

The Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Info: Carriagebarn.org.

Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Info: silvermineart.org.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org or 203-438-8863.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Info: milfordarts.org.

The Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Glass and Jewelry Exhibition, through Sept. 15. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Ridgefield Pride Art Center, 424R Main St., Ridgefield. Info: 475-215-5740, info@ridgefieldprideartcenter.com.

Museums

Apollo 11 display, through Sept. 2, Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Display commemorates the historic moon landing on July 20, 1969. Daily presentations of the IMAX movie Apollo 11: First Steps Edition. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Harmony Hammond: Material Witness - Five Decades of Art, through Sept. 15. Sara Cwynar: Gilded Age through Nov. 10. Weather Report, Oct. 6 through March 29. Info: aldrichart.org.

The Bruce Museum, One Museum Dr., Greenwich. Info: brucemuseum.org or 203-869-0376.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

The Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Guided tours of Frances Osborne Kellogg’s estate and collection of antiques and fine art. Info: 203-734-2513.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury; 203-778-8337; danburyrail.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111.

History Is..., through Sept. 7, 2019, Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. Old-fashioned Flea Market, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Museum Day, Sept. 21, noon-4 p.m. Free admission in conjunction with Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day. The Trained Eye: The Art of Railways and Stations exhibit, Oct. 9-Jan. 5. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion, Oct. 18-27, 5:30-8 p.m. The Mansion’s Great Gatsby Tea, Nov. 3, 2-4 p.m. Tickets: $45-$50. The Mansion’s Holiday Exhibit, Nov. 20-Jan. 5, noon-4 p.m. Holiday Open House, Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m.

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Admission: $10. Info: danburyrail.org.

Libraries

Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Silk Painters International — NY Metro Chapter Art Exhibition/Reception, Sept. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Exhibition runs through Oct. 3. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Exhibition/Reception: Alissa Siegal, Sept. 9, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Audubon Exhibit: His Supporters & Predecessors, through Sept. 29, Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Mexico & France Through the Lens of Karen Spencer, through Sept. 30, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Opening reception: Sept. 8, 3-5 p.m. All images are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the library. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Bruce Horan Art Show, through Sept. 30, Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: dar.to/2p9tGeK.

Art & Text Exhibition: Dual show by artists Jane Davila and Karen Kalkstein, Oct. 8-Dec. 1, New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Part of Art Spaces in Fairfield County Libraries. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

HISTORICAL

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl. Westport. Info: westporthistory.org.

The New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Common Ground: Irwin by award-winning photographer Torrance York on exhibit at the Gores Pavilion in Irwin Park, Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., through Nov. 3. Hours vary so call the historical society to confirm. Shoes, an exhibition of 200 pairs of shoes from the museum’s extensive clothing and textile collection, runs through Sept. 21. Info: nchistory.org.

Bullets, Bonds, and Butter: Wilton Responds to War, 1776 -2006, through Sept. 14, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Lecture: In Search of the Old Leatherman, a talk by Nicholas Bellantoni, emeritus Connecticut state archaeologist, Sept. 28, 2-3:30 p.m. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Nature/Science

The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg.

Galleries

Emotional Connections, Sept. 3-28, Geary Gallery of Darien, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Featuring the paintings of Jarvis Wilcox. Free. Info: gearygallery.com.

Reflections, through Sept. 22, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Reception: Sept. 8, 3-5 p.m. Info: artplacegallery.org.

Peter Saverine, through Sept. 2, Bistro du Soleil, 615 Riverside Ave., Westport. Portion of sale proceeds to benefit Project Return. Info: dusoleilwestport.com.

Small Treasures, through Oct. 5, Maritime Garage Gallery, 11 North Water St., Norwalk. Features works of art that are no larger than 12 by 12 inches. Info: norwalkpark.org/public-art.

Micro Landscapes — Small on a Large Scale, through Aug. 31, Gallery @ the J at the Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Photographic works by Stamford native Eric Seplowitz. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Marina Shrady’s Beyond Boundaries, through Aug. 30, The Mayor’s Gallery, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Eclectic selection of inspired contemporary oil paintings. Info: 203-858-3082.

Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: igifineart.com.

Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Info: 203-762-8311.

Fairfield Museum & History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org.

Collective Action Archive: Redux exhibition, through Sept. 8, Franklin Street Works, 41 Franklin St., Stamford. Info: franklinstreetworks.org.

Ann Conrad Stewart: Exhibition of Paintings, through Aug. 30, Greenwich Hospital Garden Café, 5 Perryridge Rd., Greenwich. Presented by The Greenwich Art Society. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

Unity in Diversity, through Sept. 6, Bendheim Gallery, Greenwich Arts Center, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Greenwich Art Society’s member show. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

New Deal artist James Daugherty: Abstract Art, Sept. 3-Nov. 4, The Mayor’s Gallery, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. The interaction of Color: Work from the 1950s and 60s. Info: 203-858-3082.

Close to the Line, Mari Rantanen and Kirsten Reynolds, an investigation of geometric abstraction through a performative lens, Sept. 5-Oct. 12, Burt Chernow Galleries at the Housatonic Museum Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. Reception: Sept. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Info: www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum.

Natural Expressions, through Oct. 13, Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Artists reception, Sept. 6, 6-8 p.m. Features the artwork of Julie Leff and Karen Kalkstein. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.