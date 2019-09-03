Exhibit openings and galleries in Fairfield County

Close to the Line, Sept. 5-Oct. 12, Burt Chernow Galleries at the Housatonic Museum Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. Mari Rantanen and Kirsten Reynolds work is an investigation of geometric abstraction through a performative lens. Reception Sept. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Info: www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum.

Silk Painters International NY Metro Chapter Art Exhibition runs Sept. 6 through Oct. 3, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Opening reception, Sept. 6, 6-7:30 p.m. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

First Responders Day, Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Free admission and Railyard Local train rides for first responders and their families (with ID card or in uniform). Info: danburyrailwaymuseum.org/, info@danburyrail.org, 203-778-8337.

Carriage Barn Arts Center 42nd annual Member Show, Opening reception, Sept. 8, 3-5 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center in Waveny Park, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Exhibit runs through Oct. 11. Gallery hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.; gallery closes at 4 p.m. Oct. 6. Artist talk & coffee, Sept. 14, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Free. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Art Centers

AONE, Sept. 15 through Oct. 18, Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Opening reception Sept. 15, 2-4 p.m. The 69th annual AONE is a national exhibition honoring emerging and established artists. Info: silvermineart.org.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org or 203-438-8863.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Info: milfordarts.org.

The Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Glass and Jewelry Exhibition, through Sept. 15. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Ridgefield Pride Art Center, 424R Main St., Ridgefield. Info: 475-215-5740, info@ridgefieldprideartcenter.com.

Museums

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Harmony Hammond: Material Witness - Five Decades of Art, through Sept. 15. Sara Cwynar: Gilded Age through Nov. 10. Weather Report, Oct. 6 through March 29. Info: aldrichart.org.

The Bruce Museum, One Museum Dr., Greenwich. Info: brucemuseum.org or 203-869-0376.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

The Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Guided tours of Frances Osborne Kellogg’s estate and collection of antiques and fine art. Info: 203-734-2513.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111.

History Is..., through Sept. 7, 2019, Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. Old-fashioned Flea Market, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Museum Day, Sept. 21, noon-4 p.m. Free admission in conjunction with Smithsonian magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day. The Trained Eye: The Art of Railways and Stations exhibit, Oct. 9-Jan. 5. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion, Oct. 18-27, 5:30-8 p.m. The Mansion’s Great Gatsby Tea, Nov. 3, 2-4 p.m. Tickets: $45-$50. The Mansion’s Holiday Exhibit, Nov. 20-Jan. 5, noon-4 p.m. Holiday Open House, Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m.

Libraries

Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Silk Painters International — NY Metro Chapter Art Exhibition/Reception, Sept. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Exhibition runs through Oct. 3. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Exhibition/Reception: Alissa Siegal, Sept. 9, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Audubon Exhibit: His Supporters & Predecessors, through Sept. 29, Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Mexico & France Through the Lens of Karen Spencer, through Sept. 30, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Opening reception: Sept. 8, 3-5 p.m. All images are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the library. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Bruce Horan Art Show, through Sept. 30, Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: dar.to/2p9tGeK.

Art & Text Exhibition: Dual show by artists Jane Davila and Karen Kalkstein, Oct. 8-Dec. 1, New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Part of Art Spaces in Fairfield County Libraries. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Historical

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl. Westport. Info: westporthistory.org.

The New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. The Merritt Parkway: History and Future of a National Treasure, presentation by Wes Haynes, executive director of the Merritt Parkway Conservancy, Sept. 12, 6:45 reception, 7 p.m. lecture. History Day, Sept. 29, family-friendly crafts and games, museums open. Shoes, an exhibition of 200 pairs of shoes from the museum’s extensive clothing and textile collection, on display extended through Oct. 15. Common Ground: Irwin by award-winning photographer Torrance York on exhibit at the Gores Pavilion in Irwin Park through Nov. 3. Hours vary so call the historical society to confirm. Info: nchistory.org.

Bullets, Bonds, and Butter: Wilton Responds to War, 1776 -2006, through Sept. 14, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Lecture: In Search of the Old Leatherman, a talk by Nicholas Bellantoni, Emeritus Connecticut State Archaeologist. Sept. 28, 2-3:30 p.m. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Nature/Science

The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg.

Galleries

Sensual Circle, Sept. 8, 2-5 p.m., Charter Oak Brewing Co, 39 Shelter Rock Rd., Danbury. The reception features work by Frances Sheridan Goulart and Jen Glover Riggs. Info: charteroakbrewing.com/events-news.

Emotional Connections, through Sept. 28, Geary Gallery of Darien, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Featuring the paintings of Jarvis Wilcox. Free. Info: gearygallery.com.

Reflections, through Sept. 22, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Reception: Sept. 8, 3-5 p.m. Info: artplacegallery.org.

Peter Saverine, through Sept. 2, Bistro du Soleil, 615 Riverside Ave., Westport. Portion of sale proceeds to benefit Project Return. Info: dusoleilwestport.com.

Poetics of Structures, Susan Peyser, through Oct. 31, the Gallery @ the J at the Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Wine & Art, an artist reception, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m. Free. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Small Treasures, through Oct. 5, Maritime Garage Gallery, 11 North Water St., Norwalk. Features works of art that are no larger than 12 by 12 inches. Info: norwalkpark.org/public-art.

Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: igifineart.com.

Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Info: 203-762-8311.

Fairfield Museum & History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org.

Collective Action Archive: Redux exhibition, through Sept. 8, Franklin Street Works, 41 Franklin St., Stamford. Info: franklinstreetworks.org.

Unity in Diversity, through Sept. 6, Bendheim Gallery, Greenwich Arts Center, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Greenwich Art Society’s member show. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

New Deal artist James Daugherty: Abstract Art, through Nov. 4, The Mayor’s Gallery, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. The interaction of Color: Work from the 1950s and 60s. Info: 203-858-3082.

Close to the Line, Mari Rantanen and Kirsten Reynolds, an investigation of geometric abstraction through a performative lens, Sept. 5-Oct. 12, Burt Chernow Galleries at the Housatonic Museum Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. Reception: Sept. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Info: www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum.

Natural Expressions, through Oct. 13, Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Artists reception, Sept. 6, 6-8 p.m. Features the artwork of Julie Leff and Karen Kalkstein. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Gun Violence and its Aftermath, Oct. 17-Dec. 5, UConn Stamford Art Gallery, 1 University Place, Stamford. Opening reception: Oct. 17, 5-7 p.m. June Ahrens has spent close to two years creating this work which was inspired and motivated by the horrific mass shootings in the U.S.