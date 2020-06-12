Escape into the movies this weekend with Meryl Streep

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Escape into the movies this weekend with Meryl Streep 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A plantation in the South, an arena in Rome and a theme park filled with dinosaurs highlight this weekend’s movies on broadcast and cable television stations.

Take a look.

Friday, June 12

Gladiator (2000): A tormented man in ancient Rome finds himself at odds with his destiny. Russell Crowe won an Oscar for this Best Picture winner. 4:30 p.m. AMC.

The Departed (2006): A mob chief in Boston discovers what he can’t control in this Oscar-winning film from director Martin Scorsese. 5:45 p.m. IFC.

Jurassic Park (1993): An ambitious entrepreneur decides that dinosaurs could make sense at a theme park in this Steven Spielberg classic. Laura Dern stars. 9 p.m. Syfy.

Saturday, June 13

Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964): A saddened senior citizen in the South looks to her cousin to save her family home. Bette Davis and Olivia de Havilland star. 11:10 a.m. FXM.

North by Northwest (1959): A Madison Avenue executive suffers an exaggerated case of mistaken identity in this Alfred Hitchcock thriller. Cary Grant stars. 3:15 p.m. TCM.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972): A ship filled with travelers is all set to celebrate New Year’s at sea. But the ocean has other ideas. Gene Hackman stars. 5:45 p.m. TCM.

It’s Complicated (2009): A successful business woman discovers that she may still have feelings for her ex-husband. Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin star. 8 p.m. Bravo.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994): Two prisoners refuse to let their sentences defer their dreams in this modern classic. Morgan Freeman stars. 9 p.m. IFC.

Sunday, June 14

Apollo 13 (1995): Three astronauts get lost in space as they try to travel to the moon in this thriller from director Ron Howard. Tom Hanks and Gary Sinise star. 3 p.m. Syfy.

Dances with Wolves (1990): A lone Civil War soldier reaches out to an Indian tribe to find himself on the Western frontier. Kevin Costner stars in this Oscar winner. 3:59 p.m. BBC.