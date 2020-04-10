Emma Stone and Sean Connery headline cable screens

Barbra Streisand, Emma Stone and Sean Connery are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, April 10

Back to the Future (1985). What if a young man discovers how the miracle of time travel can take him back to when his parents were teenagers? Michael J. Fox stars. 5:30 p.m. Frefm.

Easy A (2010): What if a high school student becomes too determined to create a bad reputation for herself? Emma Stone and Patricia Clarkson star. 7 p.m. E.

The Wizard of Oz (1939): What if a young girl searches for meaning in a land somewhere over the rainbow? Judy Garland won a special Oscar. 8 p.m. TCM (and 6 p.m. Saturday).

Goldfinger (1964): What if a famous secret agent tries to spoil a global scheme to control the world’s gold supply? Sean Connery stars as the original James Bond. 8:30 p.m. BBC.

Saturday, April 11

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): What if a father-and-son, ambitious and adventuresome, search for the same treasure? Harrison Ford stars. 7 p.m. CMT.

What’s Up, Doc? (1972) What if an eccentric young woman creates a lot of chaos for a young man attending a music convention in San Francisco? Barbra Streisand stars. 8 p.m. TCM.

American Sniper (2014) What if an American war combatant finds it challenging to adapt to life back home when his tour ends? Bradley Cooper stars in a true story. 9 p.m. IFC (and 3:15 p.m. Sunday).

Sunday, April 12

Ben-Hur (1959): What if a wealthy young man, in the early days of Rome, seeks revenge only to be touched by a man believed by many to be the son of God? 12 noon TCM.

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965): What if a miracle of a man arrives to bring blessings to anyone within his reach? George Stevens directs this epic story of the life of Jesus. 4 p.m. TCM.

Easter Parade (1948): What if a well-established performer hires an inexperienced singer to be his new show business partner? Judy Garland and Fred Astaire star. 8 p.m. TCM.