Elf brings peppy holiday cheer to Waterbury in Christmas musical

Seven Angels Theatre, Waterbury: Not all elves are good ones. However, Buddy the Elf who accidentally crawled into Santa’s big bag and ended up at the North Pole in Santa’s workshop is a very good elf. That’s because Jimmy Donohue stars in “Elf: The Musical” by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin with music by Mathew Skylar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The Seven Angels production is based on the Will Ferrell movie by David Berebaum.

As any theatergoer will tell you, a live theater performance is a whole different experience from a flat screen movie. Sure theaters have special effects. You see as soon as you enter this theater a majestic green and red holiday projection on a translucent screen. On the stage is a wingback chair just waiting for Santa Claus to take a seat and there’s a red velvet throw to keep him cozy warm. The backdrop looks like a snow globe, but what makes all the difference is the cast of real-life actors. This community theater cast is directed by Semina DeLaurentis, the artistic director of the theater, with music director TJ Thompson, and choreographer Brittany Mulchay.

If you have never seen the show, then you should know that Buddy is raised by the elves, but doesn’t have the skills that they have. He can’t make good toys and as he gets older he gets much bigger. So big that it becomes obvious that Buddy is not an elf at all. He’s a genuine human being. Santa gives this orphan his father’s name and tells Buddy to find him in New York. So begins Buddy’s big adventure. It is here that he learns that all humans are not nice, but can become nice if given the opportunity.

Donohue, who has stage and television credits, is a genuinely enthusiastic and happy elf. He’s got a great voice and a contagious smile. This is a large cast but Marcia Maslo and Autumn Eliza Sheffy as well as the rest of cast do a fine job. These include: Lou Guertin, Lilah Pape, Michelle Gotay, Justin Henry, Joe Stofko, Phil Mariano, Don Atkinson, Chrissy Flynn, Adrienne Buckley, Alex Polzum and Alexandra Olinyk. There is also an ensemble featuring: Ella Perrotti, Kieth Nelson, Anthony Marchetti, Elijah Loucks, Norma Jean Lombard, Ian Kindt, Zoe Kindt, Lilly Emanuel, Diane DeLucia, Melissa Brown, Nicholas Bates, Camry McCarthy.

One number that you are not likely to forget is the number where the dancing elves perform on their knees. Their costumes feature legs, but in actuality these dancers dance on their knees!

This production plays through Dec. 22. Box office: 203-757-4676.

Joanne Greco Rochman is an active member in the American Theatre Critics Association. She welcomes comments. Contact: jgrochman@gmail.com.