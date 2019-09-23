‘Elevator Pitch’ leaves readers with quite the suspenseful drop

“Elevator Pitch” by Linwood Barclay was published on Sept. 17. “Elevator Pitch” by Linwood Barclay was published on Sept. 17. Photo: TinaMarie Craven / Hearst Connecticut Media / Photo: TinaMarie Craven / Hearst Connecticut Media / Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close ‘Elevator Pitch’ leaves readers with quite the suspenseful drop 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

“Never take an elevator in city hall.” — Harvey Milk

How much thought do we put into the technology around us? Not much until it starts malfunctioning. But what happens when the malfunctions are fatal? Our latest read takes readers to New York City, a city of skyscrapers and elevators that suddenly seem to be having a mind of their own.

Elevator Pitch by Linwood Barclay

Seeking thrills people have found ways to make elevators more exciting, using them to inspire amusement park rides like the Tower of Terror or even to surf through elevator shafts. Linwood Barclay takes that idea and flips it on its head as New York’s finest try to track a killer using elevators to torment one of the world’s most vertical cities. Reporter Barbara Matheson, detectives Bourque and Delgado as well as the city’s turbulent Mayor Headley are all racing against the clock to get answers about the fatal series of elevator accidents plaguing the Big Apple. Written with enough twists and turns to build a skyscraper’s stairwell “Elevator Pitch” is sure to keep readers in its grip until the final page drops.

Barclay leaves the readers breathless and winded as he jumps the point of view from a dozen characters and given the unexpected plot driver are faulty elevators, you never quite know if this or that character will make it out unscathed. Barclay cranks the suspense factor up to 11 and readers might find themselves more willing to take the stairs after reading this adrenaline pumping thriller.

From the book jacket….

“It all begins on a Monday, when four people board an elevator in a Manhattan office tower. Each presses a button for their floor, but the elevator proceeds, nonstop, to the top. Once there, it stops for a few seconds, and then plummets. Right to the bottom of the shaft.”

If you enjoy...

Readers looking for more thrills might want to pick up a copy of “The Whisper Man” by Alex North. When a father and son move in search of a fresh start, they find themselves in the middle of a police investigation and a serial killer.