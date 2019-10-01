Dulcimer, art, carnivals and more bring the fun to Fairfield County

Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 5, 7 p.m.,Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 Broad St., Milford. Workshops for hammered and mountain dulcimer players and concerts. Tickets: $7-$15. Info: nutmegdulcimer.com.

Outdoor Arts Festival, Oct. 5-6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Featuring local artwork, food trucks, art activities. Free admission. Info: brucemuseum.org.

Family Fun Carnival, Oct. 5, noon-6 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi, 35 Norfield Rd., Weston. Rides, games, food, live music and drawings. All animals and their pet parents are invited to a blessing of the animals before the Carnival at 11. Info: stfrancisweston.org/.

Walking Tour of Historic Hillside Cemetery, Oct. 5, 11 a.m.-noon, Hillside Cemetery, 165 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free guided walk with Wilton historian Bob Russell. Meet at the flagpole at 10:30. Registration/Info: pam@wiltoncongregational.org, 203-762-5591.

Historical bike tour, Oct. 13, 11 a.m., Tait Road commuter parking lot, Trumbull. Historian/author, Sue A. DelBianco will host a historical bike tour from The Pequonnock Rail Trail in Trumbull to Quarry Road. Free. Info: delbiancosue@yahoo.com.

A Haunting at Mill Hill, Oct. 18 and 25, 7:30 and 9 p.m.; Oct. 19 and 26, 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 E. Wall St., Norwalk. Net proceeds benefit Norwalk Historical Society's education and cultural programs.Tickets: $15-$20. Info: millhillhaunt.com, norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Halloween tours, Oct. 18-20; Oct. 25-27, 5:30 p.m., 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/.

Innovation Day, Oct. 19, 1-5 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Festival of making, creating and demonstrating. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Ghost Night, Oct. 19, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. For kids 8-12. Candlelight walk and stories through the 1740 Betts House and the 1772 Fitch House. Registration required. Cost: $15-$50. Reservations/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

Walk/Run for Abilis, Oct. 20, 7:30 a.m. registration, Greenwich Point Park. 5K Run starts at 9 a.m. Includes children’s activities, Bubble Bus, music, arts & crafts, a 1-mile wheelchair and stroller-accessible walk, plus the 5K run. One of Abilis’ largest fundraiser events. Registration: $20-$40. Info: abilis.us/walkrun.

Friends of the Norwalk Public Library Fall Book Sale, Oct. 26-29, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkpl.org.