Drive: The best SUVs and larger vehicles of 2020 Steven Macoy Jan. 10, 2021 Updated: Jan. 10, 2021 7 a.m.
The Telluride SX essentially is a luxury SUV, with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, satellite radio, navigation system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, tri-zone automatic climate control and all-wheel drive.
Kia Pressroom / Contributed photo
Volkswagen hit a home run with the Atlas, which reached 81,508 units sold in 2019 and continued to sell well in the troubled year of 2020.
Volkswagen Pressroom
Jeep's 2020 Gladiator comes in four editions; the Sport, Sport S, Rubicon and Overland. Our critic tested out the Overland.
FCA US Media
The 2020 Genesis G90 is a refined sedan loaded with bells and whistles.
Genesis Pressroom
Last week, we evaluated the best of the smaller cars and SUVs we reviewed during 2020. This week belongs to the big units - SUVs, pickup trucks, minivans and full-sized sedans - as well as a sporty coupe, high-priced but fun to drive.
Luxury sedan: Genesis G90