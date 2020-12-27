Drive: The Chevrolet 2021 Traverse is a 'darned good car'

In a number of important respects, the Chevrolet Traverse beats its competitors hands down. It delivers more passenger room, more maximum cargo room and a smoother ride than most competitors in the midsize-SUV sector. Its fuel-economy rating, though not first in the segment, is well within the acceptable range. The Chevrolet bow-tie logo promises a high comfort level for American motorists, along with a massive dealer network.
The Traverse is also a darned good car - easy to live with and full of convenience features