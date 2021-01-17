Drive: The 2021 Mazda6 'injected fun' into tired driving routine

3
For people who want a midsize sedan that gets from point A to point B and back, the list of alternatives is long. While the real action is in the crossover and sport-utility segments, automakers persist in luring a declining number of Americans to the traditional 5-passenger midsize sedan that melds people-moving prowess, cargo room, safety and economy.
Then, there's the Mazda6. It's fun to drive —all the more so with the 2.5-liter, turbocharged engine that produces 250 horsepower. It's also comfortable and refined, mixing sporty and near-luxury character.