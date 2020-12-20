Drive: Nissan's 2021 Altima offers basic and near-luxury options

2
The Nissan Altima is one of a handful of midsize sedans that remain on the market in the United States. The Altima competes with the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Mazda6, Chevrolet Malibu, Subaru Legacy, Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima. Critics seldom rank Nissan's entry the best of this group - that distinction usually goes to the Accord - but the Altima does have some assets that keep it in the running.
Priced at $24,300 in base S trim, the Altima has at least three qualities few cars in its price range can boast: