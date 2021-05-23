Drive: Buick's 2021 Envision Avenir checks all the luxury boxes

The Buick Envision is a compact sport-utility vehicle that someone had to build. It fills the substantial void between models like the Nissan Rogue and Ford Escape, and high-end SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Lexus NX. General Motors’ Buick division, with solid name recognition in the near-luxury segment, does the job effectively.
The base Envision starts at $32,995, well below the price point common among the best European, American, Japanese and South Korean competitors. Its substantial Asian influence— the Envision is assembled in China; its smaller Buick stablemate, the Encore, in South Korea —is reflected in its strong standard-equipment list. The base Envision Preferred comes with such desirable features as forward pedestrian braking, 8-way power driver’s seat, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, lane change alert with blind-spot monitor, and lane-keep assist with lane-departure warning. And all Envisions come with the same engine-transmission combination —a 230-horsepower turbocharged inline Four, with a 9-speed shiftable automatic transmission.